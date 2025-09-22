

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Western United Fish Co., dba Annasea Foods Group, is recalling around 3,300 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke sold at Costco stores due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall was initiated after the company was notified by its green onion supplier of a positive Listeria monocytogenes test in the green onions, which were used exclusively in the Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on September 17.



The Washington State -based ompany is working with the supplier to determine the root cause.



The recalled Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke involves item number 17193.



The recalled product is packed in a clear plastic clamshell container and has a brand label with the Pack Date of September 18 and Sell By Date of September 22.



The product was sold at the deli section of Costco Warehouse stores in around 33 states. These include Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.



Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause severe and potentially fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems.



In healthy individuals, infection may result in temporary symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Among pregnant women, Listeria infection can lead to serious complications.



However, there were no illnesses reported to date.



The company urged consumers not to consume the affected product, to dispose of it immediately, and to visit their local Costco for a full refund.



In recent recalls, New Jersey-based LLK Trading Inc. in mid-July recalled 200-gram packages of Needle Mushrooms due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.



In early July, Kraft Heinz Foods Co. called back around 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products, citing potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes.



