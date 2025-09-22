Social commerce company is setting new trends to mark its 40th anniversary and the anniversary of its perfume range

Choosing a favourite perfume is a highly personal decision for many people. Because a fragrance is more than just a scent. It expresses your style, your attitude to life and stirs up emotions in yourself and in the people around you. Since its foundation in 1985, LR Health Beauty has been aware of the importance and potential of a successful fragrance range. This is because one of the key advantages of direct sales is the personal advice provided to customers by independent LR sales partners.

LR sets new standards in the fragrance sector with the launch of two new fragrance collections

"LR has continuously developed the fragrance portfolio based on direct feedback from our sales partners, our wealth of experience and the latest scientific findings. To mark the 40th anniversary of LR, we have now added the crowning glory to this segment," says Jörg Körfer, CEO of the LR Group.

Scientifically proven effect: 18 fragrances for 18 different moods

LR's new fragrance line LR MOOD INFUSION, comprises eleven women's and seven men's fragrances, and harnesses the power of mood technology to intensify emotions and enhance personal moods. "Fragrance mood technology is a patented neuroscientific study that proves that Mood Infusion activates neural markers and specifically influences emotions," states Dr Christian Rößle, Vice President Research, Development Quality at LR. Each EDP in this collection has a unique effect from refreshing and calming to stimulating. "During the development phase we placed great emphasis on improving the formulas to reflect the fragrances of our previous top-selling perfumes," says Rößle, highlighting that LR has taken the preferences of its loyal regular customers into account.

In addition to an intense fragrance experience, the packaging of the new line also impresses with its modern design featuring individual colours, a magnetic cap and, last but not least, a high-quality spray head for excellent fragrance diffusion.

Highest quality and intensity combined in an ultimate luxury line

Glamour, prestige, strength and sensuality are embodied in the four fragrances of the LR ICONIC ELIXIRS collection. The two women's and two men's fragrances envelop the senses like liquid gold which give the wearer a fabulous glow. Carefully selected ingredients such as Egyptian jasmine and Brazilian tonka bean guarantee the unique intensity of these exquisite high-end perfumes. "Our LR ICONIC ELIXIRS line unleashes the magic of extremely rare and valuable essences. For example, 800 kilograms of Egyptian jasmine flowers one of the most precious flowers in the world are required to produce 1 kilogram of extract. The result: an expressive and long-lasting fragrance experience with a very special charisma that goes beyond the ordinary," says Rößle. The luxurious packaging rounds off the sumptuous presentation of the four fragrances and perfectly suits the taste of true connoisseurs.

"I am delighted with the reorientation of our fragrance segment. The simplification of the range provides greater clarity, and the improved quality significantly enhances product performance, as clearly demonstrated by an initial pre-test with selected sales partners," states Körfer.

Both collections are "Made in Germany" and were developed in collaboration with renowned fragrance houses.

LR Group

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia (Germany) successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries through its independent LR sales partners.

