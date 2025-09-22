

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumer confidence rose further in September to the highest level in more than a year despite a slight rise in unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -1.0 in September from -2.0 in the previous month. A similar score was last seen in June 2024.



Households are more optimistic about both the general economic outlook and their own future situation, the survey said.



The index measuring the financial situation of households rose to 0 from -1. Similarly, the index reflecting the general economic situation in the country increased to 23 from 26.



Fears about a rise in unemployment increased marginally, with the respective index rising to 2 from 1.



