

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Monday announced the commencement of a registered public offering of senior unsecured notes.



The company intends to use the proceeds to finance the upcoming delivery of Celebrity Xcel in lieu of utilizing its existing committed export credit agency facility and, with the remaining net proceeds, to redeem, refinance or otherwise repurchase existing indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities.



BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as book-runners for the offering.



In the pre-market hours, RCL is trading at $327.08, down 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News