COMBINED COMPANY PROVIDES INDUSTRY-LEADING FOOD SOLUTIONS TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AND SHOPPERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATESKEENE, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC ("C&S") today announced the completion of its acquisition of SpartanNash Company ("SpartanNash"). The combined company employs more than 30,000 team members and operates almost 60 complementary distribution centers covering the U.S. and serves close to 10,000 independent retail locations, as well as military commissaries and exchanges, with more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores."The combination of these two great companies creates a platform for future success. As ONE, we bring the best team in the industry to provide advanced solutions to ensure braggingly happy customers and feed our communities for generations to come," stated Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer.The industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and both our customers and our own businesses must evolve at or ahead of that pace, in order to compete effectively and win. The integration of two industry-leading companies will drive an even better service experience for chain, independent and military customers across the nation, with the right products at the right prices to support tailored assortments."We are grateful to our associates, customers and partners who have supported us throughout this process. Our combined capabilities will create meaningful new opportunities for our people, customers and shoppers as we continue to deliver the ingredients for a better life," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam, who will now serve as an advisor for a transitionary period with the combined company."Our goal is to build a company that will redefine our industry and drive future growth for the next phase of our collective legacy as THE BEST food solutions company in the industry," said Rick Cohen, Executive Chairman.AdvisorsSolomon Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to C&S. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to C&S, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal advisor to C&S in connection with its debt financing. BofA Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to SpartanNash. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to SpartanNash.About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLCC&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies - including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® - delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at www.cswg.com.ContactsMedia:Lauren La BrunoSenior Vice President of Communications & MarketingC&S Wholesale Grocers, LLCCSComm@cswg.comInvestor Relations:Julie DrakeVice President, Assistant TreasurerC&S Wholesale Grocers, LLCIR@cswg.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922243231/en/