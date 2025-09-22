New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Senior management will discuss Crombie's financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The financial and operational results will be released on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after market close.

Teleconference:

Dial-in numbers to join the conference call are:

+1 (646) 307-1963

(800) 715-9871

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your details at this link to receive an instant automated callback.

Replay will be available by dialing +1(800) 770-2030 and entering password 3377788#, until midnight on November 13, 2025.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors and through this link. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

