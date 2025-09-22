Expansion of Fidium to more customers and communities marks new era of growthCONROE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications today announces the next step in its transformation: uniting its residential, business and wholesale lines of business under a single, modern fiber internet and network services brand - Fidium. Fidium now represents all the company's fiber-based solutions nationwide, and more than 75 percent of its broadband customers. The company is on track to reach more than 80 percent of its footprint with fiber within the next few years.Since the Fidium brand launched in 2021, it has grown rapidly and earned one of the industry's highest Net Promoter Scores by redefining home and small business internet service with fiber-optic speed, reliability and simplicity. That same commitment now extends to enterprise, government, education and wholesale customers.Fidium now represents all lines of business formerly branded as Consolidated Communications:Fidium Fiber - Residential fiber internet with multi-gig speeds and exceptional simplicity Fidium Business - Scalable fiber internet, network services, security, voice, collaboration and transport solutions for businesses of all sizes Fidium Wholesale - High-capacity, carrier-grade transport and connectivity solutions for infrastructure providers nationwide"For commercial and wholesale customers, Fidium means enterprise-level networks, carrier-grade infrastructure, and solutions designed to grow with them," said Dan Stoll, president of commercial and carrier business, Fidium. "By unifying under one fiber-focused brand, we can scale faster, expand our capabilities and network more seamlessly, while continuing to deliver the secure, reliable connectivity organizations need to compete and succeed."The company has invested approximately $1.7 billion in fiber infrastructure since 2020, expanding its footprint to more than 700 communities and earning recognition as one of the nation's top 10 fiber networks by route miles. Tim Austin, partner at Searchlight Capital, commented: "Fidium Fiber has experienced robust growth across its business lines and is well-positioned to build on this momentum and continue to expand its fiber-based services across its footprint. The successful closing of its inaugural ABS financing, which exceeded $1 billion, will help fuel the company's expansion as it gains substantial market share in the fiber sector. We are excited to continue supporting the company in this next phase as Fidium delivers world-class service to an ever-growing customer base."Today's brand announcement comes as the organization prepares for a planned leadership transition. The company recently announced that President and CEO Bob Udell will retire at the end of 2025 and join the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman, with Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Juneja set to become CEO at the start of 2026."Leading this company through its transformation from a legacy telecom provider to one of the nation's fastest-growing fiber businesses has been the honor of my career," said Bob Udell, president and CEO, Fidium. "Our residential and small business success has shown what's possible when you combine world-class fiber internet with a customer-first mindset. Expanding Fidium across every customer group allows the organization to carry that same promise to businesses, institutions and communities nationwide."The brand expansion also debuts Fidium's new tagline, "Fiber Up.""As we enter this next chapter, I'm committed to building on our momentum by delivering an exceptional customer experience, driving innovation that sets us apart, and leading this talented team," said Gaurav Juneja, chief operating officer and incoming CEO, Fidium. "The Fidium brand unites our work as we are standardizing the network to fiber, digitizing the customer experience and energizing our employees. We're investing in providing access, connectivity and opportunity to hundreds of communities. That's why 'Fiber Up' is more than a tagline - it's a call to action for people, businesses and communities to grow, innovate and prosper together."The Fidium brand will roll out across communications, marketing, support materials and customer invoices over the next several months. Customers can expect the same reliable service and support they trust today. For more information, visit FidiumFiber.com/Future.About FidiumFidium is a next-generation fiber internet and network services company on a mission to be America's favorite fiber provider. Serving people who expect more from their connectivity, Fidium delivers lightning-fast, reliable internet that's refreshingly easy to use. With future-ready technology, a customer-first approach, and a growing national fiber footprint, Fidium is redefining what "better internet" means: fast speeds, simpler experiences, and service that's actually helpful.Available in more than 700 communities, Fidium connects people to the possibilities of fiber - from homes and small businesses to large enterprises, schools, hospitals and entire communities. Backed by one of the nation's top 10 fiber networks and a commitment to continuous innovation, we're powering work, life, learning and opportunity. Fiber Up and learn more at FidiumFiber.com.Contactsmedia@fidium.com

