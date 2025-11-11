Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Enters into Agreement with Fidium to Modernize IT Operations and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Strategic Partnership Will Enhance Operational Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Elevate Customer Experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Fidium (formerly Consolidated Communications), a next-generation American fiber internet and network services provider. The companies have entered into a software and IT services agreement aimed at modernizing and managing Fidium's IT operations while supporting its broader digital transformation strategy.

Under the agreement, Amdocs will serve as Fidium's preferred provider in the development, maintenance and operation of key aspects of Fidium's technology platform. Leveraging Amdocs' deep fiber domain expertise, advanced tools such as the FiberONE platform and generative AI-driven methodologies, the initiative will advance Fidium's IT transformation, modernize Fidium's technology ecosystem and streamline its IT landscape.

The engagement includes optimizing applications, consolidating vendors, and delivering an agile, scalable, and future-ready technology platform. These efforts are designed to enhance Fidium's operational resilience, drive cost efficiencies, and accelerate innovation-ultimately delivering superior customer experiences.

"As industry demands evolve rapidly, continuous innovation is essential to delivering exceptional customer experiences and maintaining a competitive edge," said David Koehl, Chief Information Officer at Fidium. "We're excited to partner with Amdocs to accelerate our transformation journey and achieve operational excellence while reducing costs."

"We're thrilled to support Fidium's transformation with our robust fiber and IT operations platforms and capabilities," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our GenAI-led automation and modernization services will simplify Fidium's IT operations, reduce manual processes, and enable smarter decision-making. This strategic partnership is another proof point of our leadership in the rapidly growing fiber market, where we deliver end-to-end services and solutions, such as FiberONE, that accelerate digital and network transformation for leading operators."

This collaboration further strengthens Amdocs' position as a leader in the fiber space, exemplified by the innovative FiberONE solution. Supporting over 1.2 million fiber route miles globally and more than 40 service providers, FiberONE showcases Amdocs' unmatched scale and expertise in fiber lifecycle management. This reinforces Amdocs' position as a trusted partner for operators seeking to accelerate deployment, reduce costs, and deliver differentiated broadband experiences.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

About Fidium

Fidium is a next-generation fiber internet and network services company on a mission to be America's favorite fiber provider. Serving people who expect more from their connectivity, Fidium delivers lightning-fast, reliable internet that's refreshingly easy to use. With future-ready technology, a customer-first approach, and a growing national fiber footprint, Fidium is redefining what "better internet" means: fast speeds, simpler experiences, and service that's actually helpful. Available in more than 700 communities, Fidium connects people to the possibilities of fiber - from homes and small businesses to large enterprises, schools, hospitals and entire communities. Backed by one of the nation's top 10 fiber networks and a commitment to continuous innovation, we're powering work, life, learning and opportunity. Fiber Up and learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Brittany Poulin

PAN for Amdocs

E-mail: amdocs@pancomm.com

Tel: (207)576-0472

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-enters-into-agreement-with-fidium-to-modernize-it-operatio-1100183