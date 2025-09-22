Veeva Systems: Bristol Myers Squibb Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

For next-generation CRM with deep, industry-specific AI agents

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

"Technology is fundamentally reshaping the way we engage with our customers and the patients they serve," said Greg Meyers, executive vice president, chief digital and technology officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are excited to take the next step in our long-standing relationship with Veeva by using Vault CRM to help transform how healthcare practitioners make informed decisions about the increasingly complex array of innovative medicines available today."

"By embedding AI into every step of the customer journey - from how practitioners receive valuable information about our portfolio to how they engage with our field force - Veeva is ideally positioned to support us in our mission to deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide," added Meyers.

"We appreciate the trust and partnership and are committed to supporting Bristol Myers Squibb in their mission to provide medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "With Vault CRM we are delivering the next generation of CRM with embedded AI agents to advance healthcare practitioner engagement and help get the right treatments to patients faster."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution. The first Veeva AI agents for Vault CRM - Pre-call Agent, Content Agent, Free Text Agent, and Voice Agent - are planned for availability in December 2025.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

