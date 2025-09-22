New to The Street's Esteemed Client Laser Photonics Secures Multi-System Order from Top Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing applications, today announced that its Beamer Laser Marking Systems ("Beamer") subsidiary has secured a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

CEO Commentary

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, stated:

"Securing a multi-system order from a top-five global semiconductor capital equipment leader validates our ability to compete at the highest levels of advanced manufacturing. This milestone not only demonstrates the credibility of our Beamer technology but also signals a broader transformation at Laser Photonics, one where our strategic acquisitions are opening doors to trillion-dollar industries like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, while diversifying our revenue base across multiple high-growth verticals. We believe these wins position us to deliver sustained, predictable growth for years to come."

Strategic Acquisitions Driving Growth

The Beamer acquisition has given LPC immediate traction in the semiconductor sector, one of the world's most strategic and demanding industries. This order underscores the success of LPC's M&A program in creating shareholder value by opening new markets and leveraging Beamer's global distribution network to expand sales of LPC's full portfolio, including CMS solutions and CleanTech systems.

Expanding Market Opportunity

This win validates LPC's entry into the global semiconductor ecosystem, a market projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. With Beamer and CMS acquisitions, LPC has evolved into a diversified laser solutions provider serving semiconductor, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, and CleanTech's core markets in aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, and space exploration. This diversified portfolio reduces reliance on any single sector and positions LPC to capitalize on megatrends such as AI, electric vehicles, and advanced computing.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving, and marking. Its CleanTech® product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone across Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime, and Space-Exploration sectors.

Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities into semiconductor and pharmaceutical manufacturing while strengthening industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, its strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies advances co-development of Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems for next-generation defense applications.

For more information, visit: https://laserphotonics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, and potential results. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. LPC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-laser-photonics-secures-multi-system-order-1076640