Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.09.25 | 17:10
4,400 US-Dollar
+5,52 % +0,230
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street's Esteemed Client Laser Photonics Secures Multi-System Order from Top Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing applications, today announced that its Beamer Laser Marking Systems ("Beamer") subsidiary has secured a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

CEO Commentary

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, stated:

"Securing a multi-system order from a top-five global semiconductor capital equipment leader validates our ability to compete at the highest levels of advanced manufacturing. This milestone not only demonstrates the credibility of our Beamer technology but also signals a broader transformation at Laser Photonics, one where our strategic acquisitions are opening doors to trillion-dollar industries like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, while diversifying our revenue base across multiple high-growth verticals. We believe these wins position us to deliver sustained, predictable growth for years to come."

Strategic Acquisitions Driving Growth

The Beamer acquisition has given LPC immediate traction in the semiconductor sector, one of the world's most strategic and demanding industries. This order underscores the success of LPC's M&A program in creating shareholder value by opening new markets and leveraging Beamer's global distribution network to expand sales of LPC's full portfolio, including CMS solutions and CleanTech systems.

Expanding Market Opportunity

This win validates LPC's entry into the global semiconductor ecosystem, a market projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. With Beamer and CMS acquisitions, LPC has evolved into a diversified laser solutions provider serving semiconductor, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, and CleanTech's core markets in aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, and space exploration. This diversified portfolio reduces reliance on any single sector and positions LPC to capitalize on megatrends such as AI, electric vehicles, and advanced computing.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving, and marking. Its CleanTech® product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone across Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime, and Space-Exploration sectors.

Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities into semiconductor and pharmaceutical manufacturing while strengthening industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, its strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies advances co-development of Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems for next-generation defense applications.

For more information, visit: https://laserphotonics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, and potential results. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. LPC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-laser-photonics-secures-multi-system-order-1076640

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.