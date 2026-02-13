Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Supply Fifth Gun Stock Checkering System to Large US Firearm Manufacturer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it has received an order for a CMS Laser semi-automatic laser marking system for gun stocks and rifle sticks. The order was placed by one of the largest U.S. firearm manufacturers, a five-time repeat customer of CMS Laser.

Laser Photonics' subsidiary CMS Laser is among just a few companies engineering laser systems capable of producing the specialized checkered texture on wood and composite materials used in rifles. The technology enables consistent pattern quality and repeatability in high-volume production environments.

This custom solution is built around a CO2 laser that engraves gun stocks on-the-fly, synchronizing the marking process with rotational movement. The system incorporates a rotary mechanism, application-specific fixtures, and automatic pneumatic doors to support manual loading. It also accommodates a smoke evacuation system to ensure effective air filtration and to protect sensitive internal components. Unlike traditional mechanical checkering methods, the laser-based approach allows for precise digital pattern control while reducing tooling wear and maintenance requirements.

The system is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

"We are proud to see this major firearms manufacturer return to CMS Laser for the fifth time," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Repeat business of this nature reflects the reliability of our engineering and the trust our subsidiary has built over time. We value this longstanding relationship and look forward to continuing our work together in the years ahead."

