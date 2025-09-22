From Design to Impact: MilliporeSigma's First Climate-Neutral Manufacturing Facility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, announces the opening of the company's first manufacturing facility designed for climate-neutral operations in Blarney Business Park, Cork, Ireland. This milestone marks a significant step towards the company's commitment to achieving a 50% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions and 52% per Euro value added in Scope 3 emissions by 2030 (compared to 2020 baselines) and climate neutrality by 2040.

The €150 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, dedicated to producing filtration devices, was built following the company's Sustainable Building Guidelines - an internal program that outlines sustainability considerations to reduce the environmental impact for capital expenditures. The result is a facility that not only raises the bar for manufacturing sustainability but also aligns with the company's long-term sustainability commitments.

Key sustainability highlights of the Blarney facility include:

100% renewable electricity: Sourced locally through a Power Purchase Agreement, covering all operations at the site.

Compressed air system: Expected to avoid an estimated 61 metric tons of CO2e emissions annually through compression dryers and an energy recovery system.

Water efficiency: More than 95% of the purified water used in manufacturing will be reused, significantly improving water stewardship and operational efficiency.

Heat pump technology: Provides all the heating and cooling needs of the facility.

Beyond the company's investments in new facilities, it is also investing in existing infrastructure to drive long-term impact. Through its EDISON program, the company plans to allocate approximately €125 million between 2022 and 2030 to fund high-impact energy and water efficiency opportunities across the company's global footprint. In 2025, €11.7 million will support 50 projects across 30 sites globally.

