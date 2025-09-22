Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Design to Impact: MilliporeSigma's First Climate-Neutral Manufacturing Facility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, announces the opening of the company's first manufacturing facility designed for climate-neutral operations in Blarney Business Park, Cork, Ireland. This milestone marks a significant step towards the company's commitment to achieving a 50% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions and 52% per Euro value added in Scope 3 emissions by 2030 (compared to 2020 baselines) and climate neutrality by 2040.

The €150 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, dedicated to producing filtration devices, was built following the company's Sustainable Building Guidelines - an internal program that outlines sustainability considerations to reduce the environmental impact for capital expenditures. The result is a facility that not only raises the bar for manufacturing sustainability but also aligns with the company's long-term sustainability commitments.

Key sustainability highlights of the Blarney facility include:

  • 100% renewable electricity: Sourced locally through a Power Purchase Agreement, covering all operations at the site.

  • Compressed air system: Expected to avoid an estimated 61 metric tons of CO2e emissions annually through compression dryers and an energy recovery system.

  • Water efficiency: More than 95% of the purified water used in manufacturing will be reused, significantly improving water stewardship and operational efficiency.

  • Heat pump technology: Provides all the heating and cooling needs of the facility.

Beyond the company's investments in new facilities, it is also investing in existing infrastructure to drive long-term impact. Through its EDISON program, the company plans to allocate approximately €125 million between 2022 and 2030 to fund high-impact energy and water efficiency opportunities across the company's global footprint. In 2025, €11.7 million will support 50 projects across 30 sites globally.

Learn more about the sustainability efforts of MilliporeSigma by visiting its sustainability and social business innovation webpage.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-design-to-impact-milliporesigmas-first-climate-neutral-manufactu-1076674

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
