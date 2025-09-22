Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - On September 21, 2022 and on February 27, 2023, ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") concluded multiple secured convertible financings (the "Debt Financings") raising gross cash proceeds of CAD $750,175 and the conversion of CAD $150,000 in accrued accounts payable obligations. The issued secured convertible promissory notes (the "Notes") bore simple interest at a rate of 15% per annum. The term of the Notes was 36 months and the Notes bore a conversion feature allowing the note holder to convert all or part of the principal balance and accrued interest into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exchange rate of CAD $0.05 / share.

Effective September 15, 2025 the Notes have been subsequently amended such that:

The original Maturity Date of the Notes, September 20, 2025 and February 26, 2026, the time the Notes would have become due and payable has been revised to be March 22, 2027.

The interest rate born by the notes has been revised from simple interest at a rate of 15% per annum to simple interest at a rate of 15% per annum for the first three (3) years of the Notes life and at 21.75% per annum for the balance of the term of the Notes.

The exchange rate at which the voluntary conversion feature shall occur has been revised from the original CAD $0.05 / share to CAD $0.06 / share.

Full conversion of issued Note principal and all accrued interest through the end of term of the Notes will now result in the issuance of 26,258,623 Common Shares versus 26,105,075 Common Shares prior to the revision.

No finder's fees were paid with respect to the completion of the Debt Financing or the current revision. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, of the Debt Financing have been and continue to be used for general working capital and to accelerate sales and fund new market expansion efforts.

Participating as part of the original financing and this subsequent revision were company directors Derrick Hunter, and Martin Shen, Will Derrick, a Related Person and Observer on the company's board of directors and Brian McKinney, President and CEO of the Company.

On the basis that each of Derrick Hunter, and Martin Shen are directors and Will Derrick is an observer to the board, and Brian McKinney is both Director and President and CEO, and all are beneficial owners of, and/or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Common Shares, and have each participated in the Debt Financing directly or indirectly through the sale and issuance of CAD $ 200,175.00 worth of Notes to Mr. Derrick, CAD $ 100,000.00 worth of Notes to Mr. Hunter, and CAD $ 350,000.00 worth of Notes to Mr. Shen, CAD $250,000.00 worth of Notes to Mr. McKinney, are a "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61 101 ("MI 61 101").

In conducting their review and approval process of both the original Debt Financing and this subsequent revision, the board of directors of the Company determined that the preparation and distribution of a formal valuation and the seeking of shareholder approval for, and in connection with, the Debt Financing was not necessary under MI 61 101 because: (a) for the purposes of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61 101, the issuer is not listed on Specified Markets, (b) at the time the related party transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the related party transactions, exceeded 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization; and (c) the disinterested directors of the Company have approved the Debt Financing and subsequent revision. The original material change report in relation to the related party transactions was not filed less than 21 days before the closing date of the Debt Financing as the Company wished to complete the Debt Financing expediently.

Following this revision of the Debt Financing, Mr. Derrick owns or controls 14,250,000 Common Shares, Options to purchase 350,000 Common Shares, and CAD $200,175.00 worth of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year and at 21.75% for subsequent 18 months of the Notes through to the end of term of the Notes which would be convertible into a maximum of 5,927,008 Common Shares at the maturity date of the Notes assuming all Note interest is accrued, carried and converted, being 12.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 18.3% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Derrick. Prior to the revision, Mr. Derrick owned or controlled 14,250,000 Common Shares, and Options to purchase 350,000 Common Shares and CAD $200,175.00 worth of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, being 12.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Debt Financing Revision and 18.2% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Derrick at that time.

Following this revision of the Debt Financing, Mr. Hunter owns or controls 15,932,357 Common Shares, Options to purchase 500,000 Common Shares, and CAD $100,000.00 worth of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year and at 21.75% for subsequent 18 months of the Notes through to the end of term of the Notes which would be convertible into a maximum of 2,960,913 Common Shares at the maturity date of the Notes assuming all Note interest is accrued, carried and converted, being 14.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 17.3% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Hunter. Prior to the revision, Mr. Hunter owned or controlled 15,932,357 Common Shares, Options to purchase 500,000 Common Shares, and CAD $100,000.00 worth of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, being 17.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Debt Financing and 16.1% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Hunter at that time.

Following this revision of the Debt Financing Mr. Shen owns or controls 26,000,000 Common Shares, Warrants to purchase 500,000 Common Shares, CAD $100,000 of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, and CAD $ 350,000.00 worth of revised Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year and at 21.75% for subsequent 18 months of the Notes through to the end of term of the Notes which would be convertible into a maximum of 13,263,196 Common Shares at the maturity date of all the Notes controlled by Mr. Shen, assuming all Note interest is accrued, carried and converted, being 23.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 35.5% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Shen. Prior to the revision, Mr. Shen owned or controlled 26,000,000 Common Shares, and Options to purchase 500,000 Common Shares, CAD $100,000 of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, and CAD $ 350,000.00 worth of revised Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term being 23.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Debt Financing and 35.3% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. Shen at that time.

Following this revision of the Debt Financing Mr. McKinney owns or controls 13,093,821 Common Shares, Options to purchase 3,000,000 Common Shares, CAD $120,000 of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, and CAD $ 250,000.00 worth of revised Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year and at 21.75% from that point, through to the end of term of the Notes which would be convertible into a maximum of 10,882,283 Common Shares at the maturity date of all the Notes controlled by Mr. McKinney, assuming all Note interest is accrued, carried and converted, being 11.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 24.1% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. McKinney. Prior to the revision, Mr. McKinney owned or controlled 13,093,821 Common Shares, and Options to purchase 3,000,000 Common Shares, CAD $120,000 of Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term, and CAD $ 250,000.00 worth of revised Notes bearing simple interest of 15% per annum for three year term being 11.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Debt Financing and 23.9% assuming conversion or exercise of all securities owned or controlled by Mr. McKinney at that time.

Each of Mr. Derrick, with an address of 3900 Essex Lane, Suite 340, Houston Texas, Mr. Hunter, with an address of 150 9th Ave. SW, Calgary Alberta, Mr. Shen, with an address of 905-130 Bloor St. West, Toronto Ontario, and Mr. McKinney, with an address of 340-600 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary Alberta, advises that the securities have been acquired for investment purposes. Each of Mr. Derrick, Mr. Hunter, Mr. Shen and Mr. McKinney advises that each may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease his or its beneficial ownership of the Company's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities. To obtain a copy of the report filed by each of Mr. Derrick, Mr. Hunter, Mr. Shen or Mr McKinney please contact ICEsoft Investor Relations at 403-993-3322.

The securities issued pursuant to the original Debt Financing were subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which expired four months plus one day from the date of the applicable closing of the original Debt Financing.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and enterpirse. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents and employees during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

