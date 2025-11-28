Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its interim, unaudited financial results for the periods ending September 30, 2025 and 2024. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! service now provides coverage to approximately 820 North American communities and enterprises.

The Company has now realized 21consecutive quarters of growth in subscription-based revenues.

Client retention remains high, exceeding 96% and win rates in competitive situations exceed 80%.

"We are very happy to see the continued growth and adoption of our Voyent Alert! SaaS product. The system saw extensive usage this past quarter as a result of the very active fire season experienced in Eastern Canada" stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Our high customer retention rates and client satisfaction are reflective of the value the service continues to deliver across its North American client base."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

