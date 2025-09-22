Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 17:17
194,98 Euro
-1,21 % -2,38
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,20194,6017:45
194,10194,6817:45
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 17:38 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delivering Hope: FedEx and International Medical Corps Combat Childhood Malnutrition in Cameroon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / FedEx

Story authored by International Medical Corps

For nearly a decade, FedEx has supported International Medical Corps' mission to bring health and hope to crisis-affected communities. In the aftermath of a crisis, families often face increased rates of food insecurity due to supply chain disruptions and displacement - factors that dramatically increase their risk of malnutrition, illness and death.

In Cameroon, more than 3.3 million people urgently need assistance as the country grapples with three overlapping humanitarian crises: the protracted Lake Chad Basin conflict affecting the Far North region, clashes between armed groups in the North-West and South-West regions, and the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Central African Republic into the Eastern border areas.[1]

These crises have exacerbated widespread displacement and instability, leaving more than 2.5 million people facing acute food insecurity - including more than 390,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

With FedEx's support, International Medical Corps delivered medical and nutrition supplies-including desperately needed Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) - to treat children with SAM in remote and crisis-affected communities in North-Western Cameroon.

While conducting door-to-door malnutrition screenings in the Njinikan Village, International Medical Corps identified Praise, a 15-month-old girl suffering from SAM. Similarly, during an outreach campaign in Bome Village, we identified another child suffering from SAM, four-year-old Amadou. Though their families-already burdened by poverty and limited access to healthcare - tried to improve their children's health, they continued to decline. In response, International Medical Corps quickly admitted both children into our Outpatient Therapeutic Programs (OTPs), where they were able to receive RUTF shipped by FedEx, as well as regular medical check-ups, nutritional counseling and more.

Both children's recoveries were also made possible through the education and support of their caregivers. Praise's grandmother and Amadou's mother received training on proper feeding practices and learned how to monitor their children's health progress using a mid-upper arm circumference tape - a tool to assess a child's nutritional status, specifically malnutrition or the risk of malnutrition.

After 51 days of care, Praise regained her weight and strength. Her grandmother expressed deep gratitude, saying she never imagined her granddaughter would fully recover. Amadou, after 73 days of treatment, was also discharged with a healthy weight, and his mother expressed great happiness: "My child was very sick and weak, but now he can eat and play like any other child."

FedEx's charitable shipping of RUTFs was instrumental in delivering lifesaving care during our emergency response efforts in Cameroon. Since beginning our new 'Delivering for Good' project, International Medical Corps has utilized FedEx's charitable shipping to deploy more than 1.4 million units of emergency medicines and medical supplies - including RUTF and other critical nutrition items - to reach those in the most need, including hundreds of children like Praise and Amadou. Whether handling complex inventory, ensuring regulatory compliance or transporting high-tech medical equipment, FedEx consistently delivers hope with excellence.

[1] UNOCHA. (January 31, 2025). Cameroon Humanitarian Needs Overview 2025. Retrieved from: https://www.unocha.org/publications/report/cameroon/cameroon-humanitarian-needs-overview-2025-january-2025.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

(Above) During his treatment program, International Medical Corps provided Amadou with RUTF, ensuring a concentrated source of calories, protein and essential nutrients.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-hope-fedex-and-international-medical-corps-combat-childhood-malnutrition-1076681

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.