WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
München
22.09.25 | 12:54
0,005 Euro
+4,65 % +0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 14:40 Uhr
K33 AB: K33 Completes Strategic Purchase of 15 Bitcoin

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announces the acquisition of 15 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total consideration of approximately SEK 16.0 million.

Following today's transaction, K33 holds a total of 141 BTC on its balance sheet, with an average acquisition cost of SEK 1,114,859 per BTC.

K33's Bitcoin Treasury strategy reflects both the company's conviction in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition and its intention to establish a strong position in the asset to unlock operational alpha in its broker business.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

