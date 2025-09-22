STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim Report, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement

No. 4/2025





Copenhagen, 22 September 2025





STG Global Finance B.V. - Decisions at general meeting - approval of annual accounts

On 22 September 2025, a general meeting in STG Global Finance B.V. was held. The general meeting, among other things, approved the annual accounts for STG Global Finance B.V. for the financial year 2024. Furthermore, Mette Valentin resigned from the Management Board, following which the Management Board consists of Niels Frederiksen and Marianne Rørslev Bock.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.

Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

