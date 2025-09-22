Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 09:59
1,350 Euro
-2,88 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,66018:54
Dow Jones News
22.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Sep-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

22 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec" ) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         58,720 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.3567p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,151,547 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,151,547) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.3567p                       58,720

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             122.00          08:18:52         00354043796TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              121.00          08:41:32         00354055675TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             121.00          08:41:32         00354055676TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              121.40          09:21:29         00354082512TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             121.40          09:21:29         00354082513TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              121.20          09:26:01         00354085422TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              121.20          09:26:01         00354085423TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             121.20          09:26:01         00354085424TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              121.20          09:36:49         00354095161TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             121.20          09:36:49         00354095162TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             121.20          09:41:31         00354099739TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.00          09:41:31         00354099748TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             121.00          09:41:43         00354099902TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             121.00          09:41:43         00354099903TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             121.00          09:41:43         00354099904TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             121.00          09:42:17         00354100440TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             121.00          09:42:21         00354100493TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             121.00          09:42:21         00354100494TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             121.00          09:42:28         00354100609TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             120.80          10:09:56         00354131649TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             120.80          10:09:56         00354131650TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              120.80          10:24:49         00354155784TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             120.80          10:24:49         00354155785TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             120.80          10:27:01         00354158774TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             120.80          10:43:35         00354182372TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             120.80          10:43:35         00354182373TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             120.80          10:43:35         00354182374TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             121.00          10:56:34         00354198610TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             121.00          10:56:34         00354198611TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             120.80          10:56:42         00354198736TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             120.80          10:56:42         00354198737TRLO1     XLON 
 
967             121.00          10:56:43         00354198762TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             121.00          10:56:43         00354198763TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             120.80          10:56:45         00354198796TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              120.80          10:56:45         00354198797TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             120.80          10:58:57         00354200374TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             120.80          10:58:57         00354200375TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             120.60          11:05:25         00354200753TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             120.60          11:05:25         00354200754TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             120.60          11:05:25         00354200755TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             120.60          11:05:25         00354200756TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             120.40          11:05:28         00354200757TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             120.60          11:06:25         00354200779TRLO1     XLON 
 
757             120.80          11:06:25         00354200780TRLO1     XLON 
 
1190             120.80          11:06:25         00354200781TRLO1     XLON 
 
1230             120.80          11:06:25         00354200782TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             120.80          11:06:25         00354200783TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             120.80          11:06:25         00354200784TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              120.80          11:06:47         00354200788TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             121.80          11:52:08         00354202899TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             122.60          12:09:24         00354203501TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             122.80          12:19:59         00354203822TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.80          12:48:19         00354204534TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             123.20          13:15:10         00354205118TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              123.20          13:15:10         00354205119TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.20          13:15:10         00354205120TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.20          13:15:10         00354205121TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             123.20          13:15:10         00354205122TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             123.20          13:15:19         00354205131TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.00          13:15:49         00354205135TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.00          13:34:35         00354205517TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.80          13:53:37         00354206117TRLO1     XLON 
 
1241             122.80          13:53:37         00354206118TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             122.80          13:53:39         00354206120TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             122.80          13:56:35         00354206174TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          13:56:41         00354206180TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             123.00          14:01:35         00354206293TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             123.00          14:01:35         00354206294TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             123.00          14:01:35         00354206295TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

368             123.20          14:10:41         00354206630TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              123.20          14:13:45         00354206734TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.00          14:39:38         00354207757TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             123.00          14:39:38         00354207758TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             123.00          14:39:38         00354207759TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             123.00          14:39:38         00354207760TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             122.80          14:39:38         00354207762TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.00          14:40:39         00354207845TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             122.80          14:44:47         00354208002TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             122.80          14:44:47         00354208003TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             122.80          14:44:47         00354208004TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.60          14:44:47         00354208005TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.00          14:51:24         00354208228TRLO1     XLON 
 
1037             123.00          14:51:24         00354208229TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             123.00          14:51:24         00354208230TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              123.00          14:51:24         00354208231TRLO1     XLON 
 
1106             123.40          14:56:32         00354208409TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             123.40          14:57:11         00354208431TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.20          14:58:35         00354208526TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.00          14:58:35         00354208527TRLO1     XLON 
 
3755             123.20          14:58:35         00354208528TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             123.20          14:58:35         00354208529TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             123.20          14:58:35         00354208530TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             123.20          14:58:35         00354208531TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.20          14:58:35         00354208532TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              123.00          15:19:03         00354209492TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             123.00          15:19:03         00354209493TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             122.80          15:19:03         00354209494TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              122.80          15:19:03         00354209495TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             123.00          15:25:45         00354209744TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             123.00          15:25:45         00354209745TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             123.00          15:25:45         00354209746TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              123.00          15:25:45         00354209747TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             123.00          15:25:45         00354209748TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             123.00          15:25:45         00354209749TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             123.00          15:25:45         00354209750TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             123.00          15:27:11         00354209801TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             123.00          15:28:07         00354209835TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             123.00          15:30:10         00354210020TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             123.00          15:30:39         00354210072TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              122.80          15:30:39         00354210073TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             122.80          15:31:02         00354210091TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              122.80          15:31:02         00354210092TRLO1     XLON 
 
1323             123.00          15:38:44         00354210470TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             123.00          15:40:35         00354210534TRLO1     XLON 
 
759             123.00          15:40:35         00354210535TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             122.80          15:44:34         00354210646TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.60          15:44:57         00354210668TRLO1     XLON 
 
838             122.60          15:44:57         00354210669TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              122.60          15:45:01         00354210673TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             122.40          15:45:07         00354210674TRLO1     XLON 
 
1238             123.00          15:45:15         00354210677TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             123.00          15:45:17         00354210680TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             123.00          15:45:17         00354210681TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              123.00          15:45:30         00354210700TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.00          15:57:17         00354211285TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             123.00          16:01:24         00354211467TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             123.40          16:01:26         00354211468TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             123.40          16:01:26         00354211469TRLO1     XLON 
 
1288             123.40          16:01:26         00354211470TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             123.40          16:01:26         00354211471TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             123.40          16:01:26         00354211472TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  402757 
EQS News ID:  2201752 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2201752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
