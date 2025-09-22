Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) announces the appointment of Caroline Level-Cottard as Executive Director Residential, effective October 1, 2025. She will also join Gecina's Executive Committee.

Caroline Level-Cottard joined Gecina in 2021 within the Investments Department, which she has headed since 2023. Under her leadership, the Group sold and acquired assets for an accumulated amount of €1.3 billion between 2024 and mid-2025.

Before joining Gecina, Caroline spent nearly ten years at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, where she held senior roles in investment, asset management, and the development of large-scale mixed-use projects combining offices, retail, and residential.

She holds a degree from ESCP Business School and City University, London.

As Executive Director Residential, Caroline will oversee Gecina's residential strategy, focusing on value creation and the transformation of the portfolio, at the crossroads of the energy transition and the evolution of urban lifestyles.

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer of Gecina, said: « Caroline Level-Cottard's appointment reflects our policy of internal mobility, entrusting greater responsibilities to those who have demonstrated both commitment and the ability to anticipate market changes. Her background and energy will be key assets in supporting Gecina's residential business ».

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

