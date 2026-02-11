

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gecina SA (GECFF), a French real estate group, on Wednesday reported higher profit for the full year, primarily helped by growth in rental income.



Net income for the year rose to 448.2 million euros from 309.8 million euros a year earlier.



Recurrent net income increased 4.2% to 494.5 million euros, or 6.68 euros per share, from 474.4 million euros, or 6.42 euros per share last year.



EPRA earnings climbed to 481.9 million euros, or 6.51 euros per share, compared with 463.4 million euros, or 6.27 euros per share in the previous year.



EBITDA rose to 589.7 million euros from 565.7 million euros a year ago.



Net rental income grew to 660.9 million euros from 638.7 million euros in the prior year.



Net asset value per share increased to 159.3 euros from 144.1 euros. EPRA NAV rose to 11,848 million euros from 10,712.9 million euros.



The board plans to propose a dividend of 5.50 euros per share, up from last year.



For 2026, the company expects recurrent net income per share to increase by between 0.2% and 1.0%, to a range of 6.70 euros to 6.75 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News