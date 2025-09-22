

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed mostly weak on Monday amid geopolitical tensions, and the Trump administration's announcement of sweeping changes to the H-1B visa regime. Profit warnings by a few major auto companies weighed as well.



The mood remained cautious with investors awaiting some key data, including reports on manufacturing and services sector activity in major European economies, and a reading on U.S. inflation.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.1% down. Germany's DAX closed down by 0.67%, and France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.2%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.13%. Switzerland's SMI closed 0.14% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Russia and Spain ended weak.



Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Portugal and Turkiye closed higher. Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Sweden ended flat.



In the UK market, Diageo, Haleon, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, M&G, Unilever, Smith & Nephew, British American Tobacco, Croda International, Barratt Redrow and Easyjet closed down by 1% to 2%.



Miners had a good session as metal prices rose to record highs. Endeavour Mining surged nearly 7%. Fresnillo climbed about 4.5%. Rio Tinto, Glencore and Antofagasta gained 2.1%, 2%, and 1.6%, respectively.



St. James's Place climbed nearly 3%. AstraZeneca, Airtel Africa, 3i Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust and Hikma Pharmaceuticals climbed 1% to 2%.



In the German market, Volkswagen lost about 7% after the company adjusted its 2025 forecast.



Porsche Automobil Holding closed lower by about 8% after dialing back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand.



Brenntag, Commerzbank, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, BASF, Mercedes-Benz, Heidelberg Materials, Daimler Truck Holding and SAP lost 1 to 2%.



GEA Group and Scout24 SE, the two new entrants to the DAX fold, gained about 2.5% each. RWE also ended nearly 2.5% up.



Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines, Merck, Rheinmetall and Zalando also closed on firm note.



In the French market, Teleperformance, Pernod Ricard, Stellantis, Accor, L'Oreal, Capgemini, Carrefour, Danone, Renault and Michelin declined sharply.



Safran gained about 1% after the company announced plans to purchase to €500 million of its own shares between September 22 and December 5 under an existing buyback program authorized in May.



Engie, STMicroElectronics, Thales, Legrand and Veolia Environment gained 0.7 to 1.6%.



