Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Obtains Phase One Exploration Permits to Advance Hornby Basin Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary permits to commence exploration activities at its wholly owned Hornby Basin Project (the "Hornby Project" or the "Project"), located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

"The receipt of exploration permits marks an important milestone for Future Fuels as we initiate fieldwork on the Hornby Project", said Rob Leckie, President & CEO. "With approvals in place, we are excited to begin our Phase One program which will commence imminently."

Approved 2025 Program

The permitted 2025 field season will run from September until late fall and includes:

A ground gravity geophysical survey focusing on the Mountain Lake Uranium System area, comprising approximately 540 gravity stations on 200-metre spaced lines with 100-metre station spacing, covering ~12 square kilometres (Figure 1).

The program will be helicopter supported from Kugluktuk.

Potential follow-up prospecting, geological mapping, and targeted rock, soil, till sampling and an airborne geophysical survey will follow.

This high-resolution gravity survey, conducted in partnership with Dahrouge Geological Consulting and EarthEx Geophysical Solutions, is designed to detect alteration systems and structural features prospective for unconformity-type uranium and sediment-hosted copper mineralization (Figure 1).

The Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) has confirmed that the Company's proposed work program is exempt from screening by the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) as it falls within a class of works identified in Schedule 12-1 of the Nunavut Agreement and presents no cumulative environmental concerns. Regulatory authorities including Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA), and the Nunavut Water Board have been notified accordingly.

Figure 1: Map illustrating planned gravity survey stations.

Environmental and Community Engagement

Future Fuels has implemented a comprehensive Environmental and Wildlife Management Plan with strict measures to minimize impacts to caribou, muskox, and migratory birds, including seasonal timing restrictions, flight altitude protocols, and buffer zones around sensitive habitats. Engagement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, the Hunters and Trappers Organization, and the Hamlet of Kugluktuk is ongoing, and the Company remains committed to open dialogue and local participation in its exploration programs.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on results from the 2025 field season, Future Fuels plans to advance to its first-ever drilling campaign at Hornby Basin in 2026. The proposed program includes up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling, establishment of a seasonal camp, and all supporting logistics. Drill permit applications are expected to be submitted in fall 2025.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FUTURE FUELS INC.

Rob Leckie, CEO and Director

info@futurefuelsinc.com

604-681-1568

X: @FutureFuelsInc

www.futurefuelsinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Hornby Project, proposed exploration and evaluation activities currently contemplated at the Hornby Project, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Hornby Project, which are not at an advanced stage of development, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of the Hornby Project. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry; and general economic and business. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Future Fuels Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/future-fuels-obtains-phase-one-exploration-permits-to-advance-hornby-basin-projec-1076844