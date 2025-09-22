Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market, on September 23, 2025, under the symbol "ATXRF".

"We are pleased to announce that ATEX has commenced trading on the OTCQB in the United States, an important step in enhancing the visibility and accessibility of our shares to a wider investor audience," commented Ben Pullinger, President and CEO. "This achievement further strengthens our shareholder base and opens the door for more investors to take part in our compelling growth story."

United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for ATEX on www.otcmarkets.com.

ATEX has also applied for its common shares to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depositary Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading the Company's common shares in the United States. It benefits investors with greater liquidity and accelerated stock settlement while reducing transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. ATEX expects to receive confirmation of DTC eligibility within the coming weeks.

ATEX common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "ATX".

Change in Financial Year-End

In addition, ATEX announces it has changed its financial year-end to December 31 from September 30 to better align with industry peers and facilitate enhanced comparability of financial performance, streamlining reporting for the Company's investors and analysts, and ensuring continuous disclosure alignment with industry standards. The Company will file fourth quarter interim unaudited financial statements within sixty days of September 30, 2025, and then will file its audited annual financial statements, for the period from October 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2025, within ninety days of December 31, 2025. ATEX has filed a notice of change in financial year-end under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law requirements.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding: the Company's listing on the OCTQB and potential benefits in relation thereto; the receipt and timing of DTC eligibility and potential benefits in relation thereto; and the change in the Company's financial year and filings to be made in connection therewith; as well as those factors disclosed in ATEX's publicly filed documents.

Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

