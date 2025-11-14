Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Felipe Machado Pinheiro has been promoted to the position of Country Manager and Vice President of Sustainability from General Manager & Director of Sustainability effective immediately.

"Since Felipe joined ATEX over a year ago, he has made meaningful contributions across the organization, and we look forward to his continued leadership as we advance our strategy", commented Ben Pullinger, President and CEO. "With two decades of experience at the intersection of strategic management, community engagement, and environment, Felipe offers a depth of perspective on ESG that is increasingly critical to our business. He has effectively directed ATEX's sustainability strategy and provides oversight over our South American team and operations. In this elevated role, Felipe will continue to contribute to the Company's long-term growth trajectory."

In addition, the Company announces the following management appointments:

Pablo Morelli, Senior Director of Exploration;

Fabian Figueroa, Director of Exploration; and

Hernan Rodriguez, Director of Operations.

ATEX also announces the grant of 500,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $2.60 within a five-year period and will vest one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). Valeriano hosts a large, high-grade, copper-gold porphyry Mineral Resource: an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) at a cutoff grade of 0.35% Cu, and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo) at a cut-off grade of 0.35% Cu, as reported on September 23, 2025.

