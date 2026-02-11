Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Myrzah Bello as Vice President, People, Health and Safety, effective today. Ms. Bello will be responsible for developing and strengthening organizational culture, enhancing employee experience, ensuring compliance with regulatory and ethical standards, and reinforcing governance excellence.

"I am very pleased to welcome Myrzah to ATEX Resources," commented Chris Beer, Interim CEO of ATEX. "Her expertise in people leadership, governance, and culture will play an important role as we advance Valeriano, supporting talent development, safety, and strong stakeholder relationships."

Ms. Bello is a senior executive leader in People, Health & Safety, Culture, and Governance with over 20 years of experience in complex, highly regulated environments, including mining and infrastructure. She was previously Vice President, Sustainability and Human Resources at O3 Mining Inc. which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. in March 2025. Ms. Bello has been recognized for strengthening organizational culture, improving safety performance, enabling workforce growth, and aligning people strategy with business objectives, and with deep experience in change management, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

With the appointment, the Company has granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Bello, to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $3.60 over a period of five years and will vest one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick).

