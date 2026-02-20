Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement dated January 21, 2026i, that it has received proceeds of approximately $52.5 million from the exercise of all 21,057,477 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). The Warrants had an exercise price of $2.50 and were originally issued on November 1, 2024ii.

Following the exercise of the Warrants, the Company has a cash balance of approximately $140 million, and share capital consists of approximately 368 million common shares issued and outstanding. In addition, 42.3 million common share purchase warrants remain outstanding at an exercise price of $4.00 expiring November 6, 2029, subject to accelerationiii. If fully exercised, this tranche of warrants would provide additional funding of approximately $169 million to support the continued exploration and development of the Valeriano district.

"ATEX would like to thank our shareholders and Board, for their continued support and confidence demonstrated through the exercise of the Warrants," commented Chris Beer, Interim CEO of ATEX. "These proceeds further strengthen our balance sheet and support ATEX's continued advancement and de-risking of the Valeriano Project. In addition, the Company is expanding its Phase VI drill program by adding approximately 5,000 metres of cost-efficient drilling focused on further delineation of the B2B Zone and testing surrounding high-grade breccia targets. Phase VI has been ATEX's most successful program to date, with about 21,000 of the originally planned 25,000 metres already completed. We look forward to providing continued updates to the market in the coming months."

Expanded Phase VI Drill Program

ATEX is pleased to announce the expansion of its Phase VI drill program by approximately 5,000 metres. The additional drilling is designed to:

Further delineate and expand the B2B Zone;

Test surrounding high-grade breccia targets and associated structures;

Support continued Mineral Resource growth.

With the majority of fixed costs already absorbed, the incremental metres are expected to be completed at a lower marginal cost per meter, enhancing capital efficiency and maximizing return on exploration investment.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger, a former senior officer and director of the Company, is not considered to be "independent" of the Company for purposes of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Mr. Pullinger resigned as President and CEO of the Company and from the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 31, 2026, and continues to serve as an advisor to the Company in connection with its technical disclosure during a transition period.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the 100% owned, large-scale, high-grade Valeriano copper-gold project which is located in Region III of the Atacama, Chile. It is situated within the emerging copper-gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt hosts several copper-gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). The Company is currently executing on multi-rig drill campaigns at Valeriano, targeting high-grade breccia zones and high-grade porphyry mineralization, with system limits not yet defined. Valeriano is establishing itself as the leading exploration-development project within an emerging copper district.

