Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) ("TANA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Caffary to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Caffary brings over 35 years of experience in driving business growth and operational transformation across a range of industries, including service, industrial manufacturing, and media. He began his career as an apprentice in the print industry and went on to establish and grow his own media company into one of the largest in British Columbia.

Throughout his career, Mr. Caffary has demonstrated strong leadership in sales development, operational efficiency, and brand strategy across both product and service-based businesses. His industry background includes wine production, heavy equipment manufacturing, and other high-capital sectors. He is recognized for his ability to develop scalable growth strategies, particularly in underperforming or saturated markets.

Vartan Korajian, President and CEO of TANA, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the board. His extensive entrepreneurial and operational background, combined with a deep understanding of strategic growth execution, will be invaluable as we advance TANA's corporate and project objectives."

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Tana Resources disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

