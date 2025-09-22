Anzeige
WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 17:29
77,06 Euro
-0,59 % -0,46
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,5077,0422.09.
76,8077,2222.09.
22.09.2025 23:38 Uhr
140 Leser
MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Webcast Review of Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast online live on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 420327.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Thursday, November 6, 2025.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:
Ryan Mills, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
Rmills@mscdirect.com

Media:
Leah Kelso
VP, Communications and Sales Enablement
Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-webcast-review-of-fiscal-2025-fourth-quar-1076842

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
