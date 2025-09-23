Anzeige
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Rockwell Automation Strengthens Middle East, Türkiye and Africa Regional Leadership with Key Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Deniz Dorak, Wael Radwan, and Jason Evershed take on expanded roles to drive strategic initiatives across Gulf, North Africa, and digital transformation portfolios

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced three strategic leadership appointments across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa region. These appointments reflect the company's continued commitment to strengthening its presence and delivering customer-centric innovation.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Deniz Dorak has been appointed country cluster director for the Gulf and North Africa region. Most recently serving as regional channel manager for Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, he played a critical role in expanding the channel ecosystem and enabling new distributors, system integrators, and machine builders (OEMs) across diverse markets. He also contributed to the enabling of acquisitions including CUBIC and OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation.

Dorak's leadership during a four-month interim assignment as country director for Africa further demonstrated his dedication to regional growth. Dorak holds a bachelor's degree in license, control and automation engineering from Istanbul Technical University and an MBA from Bahcesehir University.

Wael Radwan has been named director, software and control and intelligent devices, for Middle East, Türkiye and Africa. With 25 years of experience in industrial automation - including 15 years in leadership roles at Rockwell Automation - Radwan brings deep technical expertise and a strong customer-first mindset. His career spans engineering, sales, and strategic leadership, and he is known for building high-performing teams and driving innovation. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and an MBA from Manchester Business School.

Jason Evershed has been appointed director, lifecycle services, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, based in Dubai. Evershed, formerly sales director, strategic accounts, process industries, Europe, Middle East and Africa, joined Rockwell Automation in 2022 as sales manager for end user accounts, where he focused on driving growth in the mining, minerals and cement segment.

With more than a decade of experience in strategy across global electrical engineering firms, he brings a unique blend of commercial and technical knowledge. Evershed holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Witwatersrand and multiple postgraduate diplomas in marketing, business management and strategy.

"These appointments reflect our continued investment in leadership excellence across the region," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa. "Deniz, Wael, and Jason each bring a unique combination of experience, vision, and customer focus that will help us accelerate our strategic priorities and deliver greater value to our partners and customers."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/5515330/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-strengthens-middle-east-turkiye-and-africa-regional-leadership-with-key-appointments-to-accelerate-growth-302559154.html

