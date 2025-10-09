Anzeige
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
09.10.2025
Rockwell Automation Appoints Mark Bottomley Regional Vice President Market Access EMEA

Strategic Leadership Appointment to Accelerate Market Access and Growth Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Mark Bottomley as regional vice president, market access for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Rockwell Automation has appointed Mark Bottomley regional vice president, market access for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. In his new role, Bottomley will drive regional growth, cultivate partnerships and advance channel development. A key priority will be the evolution of Rockwell Automation's distributor strategy, fostering a collaborative and complementary partner community.

In this capacity, Bottomley will assume responsibility for strategic leadership across EMEA, ensuring market access for Rockwell Automation's products and solutions. Bottomley will drive regional growth, cultivate partnerships and advance channel development. A key priority will be the evolution of Rockwell Automation's distributor strategy, fostering a collaborative and complementary partner community.

"Mark's extensive experience and proven leadership in sales and market strategy position him to successfully advance our market access vision for EMEA," said Gustavo Zecharies, president, EMEA region, Rockwell Automation. "His dedication to building robust partnerships and delivering innovative solutions is fully aligned with our strategic priorities. Mark will drive accelerated growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners throughout the region."

Since joining Rockwell Automation in August 2007, Bottomley has held numerous leadership roles within global sales and marketing and has been a member of the EMEA leadership team since 2019. Most recently, he served as regional vice president, strategic accounts and sales specialists.

Under his leadership, the market access team will expand and enhance the company's PartnerNetwork ecosystem, extending Rockwell Automation's reach into key markets.

"I am excited to be working with the market access team and our regional partners across the region," Bottomley said. "I see our extended eco-system as a true differentiator to our competitors. I am looking forward to becoming a more integrated part of that experience and putting our customers first in continuing to be the best-in-class partnership organization in the industry."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785827/Mark_Bottomley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-appoints-mark-bottomley-regional-vice-president-market-access-emea-302571208.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
