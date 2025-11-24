Rockwell Automation and ICT Academy Partner To Bring Skills Development Program for Students in India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Rockwell Automation, in collaboration with ICT Academy, has launched the Youth Empowerment Program, an initiative designed to boost the employability of young talent across India through specialized skill development.

The training initiative is set to benefit 550 students from arts and science streams across 11 institutions in Delhi NCR, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The program is designed to equip students with essential skills in emerging technologies like AI, Data Analytics, and Robotic Process Automation.

"The Youth Empowerment Program reinforces our commitment to inclusive education and sustainable community development," said Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India. "By equipping students with future-ready skills, we're shaping a stronger, more resilient workforce for India."

Delivered through ICT Academy's Center of Excellence, the training program bridges the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. It provides students with hands-on experience and certifications in high-demand domains.

"The training program has been thoughtfully designed to build industry-ready talent," said Suresh Babu, associate vice president, ICT Academy. "ICT Academy remains committed to driving impactful initiatives, enabling both industry and academia to derive lasting value from such CSR programs."

This collaboration reflects Rockwell's commitment to building a skilled talent pool and driving socio-economic progress in the communities the company serves. By empowering students with practical skills and industry-relevant knowledge, Rockwell is helping shape a more capable and competitive workforce for the future.

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rockwell-automation-and-ict-academy-partner-to-bring-skills-developmen-1106282