ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 17:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report Reflects Continued Commitment To Build a More Resilient, Agile, and Sustainable Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, which showcases how the company is bringing together technology and manufacturing for a more sustainable tomorrow.

"As both a manufacturer and a trusted partner to industrial companies around the world, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of operations through innovation and sustainability," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "Our technologies help customers reduce energy use, minimize waste, and lower emissions while improving productivity and quality. From smart machines and digital twins to advanced motion control and cybersecurity, our solutions are enabling manufacturers to meet their sustainability goals without compromising performance."

The report reflects how Rockwell's sustainability strategy is embedded across the business, from how the company designs and innovates, to how the company sources, manufactures, and delivers solutions to customers. It's built around three core focus areas: Environment, Social, and Governance.

  • Environment: Advancing energy and emissions management, designing products for sustainability, and building a responsible supply chain.

  • Social: Creating a culture that empowers our people, prioritizes safety, and invests in the future workforce.

  • Governance: Demonstrating integrity in everything Rockwell does-from cybersecurity and product safety to enterprise risk and ethical leadership.

The company drives outcomes that extend across stakeholders:

  • Sustainable Customers: Enabling customers to meet their own sustainability goals through scalable, intelligent solutions.

  • Sustainable Company: Working relentlessly to make Rockwell's operations and culture even more safe, efficient, and responsible.

  • Sustainable Communities: Investing in the places where employees live and work, creating lasting impact through education, workforce development, and environmental stewardship.

Our actions are grounded in measurable progress:

  • Setting science-based targets to help deliver on emissions reductions.

  • Investing in adaptation and resilience, climate-proofing supply chains.

  • Scaling digital and AI solutions that unlock efficiencies and improve risk visibility.

"These efforts are not about checking boxes. They're about building a more resilient business and creating long-term value," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, Vice President, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Sustainability is a growth strategy, and this report is our way of showing how that strategy comes to life."

Read Rockwell's 2025 Sustainability Report.

###

Rockwell Automation brings together technology and manufacturing for a more sustainable tomorrow - for its customers and for the company. Rockwell's Katowice, Poland manufacturing facility (pictured left), recognized as a Factory of the Future, incorporates sustainability through a renewable energy program and smart manufacturing technologies, and serves as a model for the company's operations in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. FactoryTalk Energy Manager (pictured right) is just one example of how Rockwell's technology helps its customers meet sustainability goals by helping them monitor, analyze, and reduce energy usage.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rockwell-automation-2025-sustainability-report-reflects-continued-comm-1120181

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
