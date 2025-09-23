

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 3.15 am ET, France's flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is forecast to edge up to 49.9 in September from 49.8 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's flash PMI data. Economists forecast the indicator to remain unchanged at 50.5 in September.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 51.1 in September, down from 51.0 in August.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to issue the UK flash composite PMI survey data. Economists expect the composite indicator to fall to 52.7 in September from 53.5 in August.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry issues monthly Industrial Trends survey results.



