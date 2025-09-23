

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Tuesday, even as the upside may remain capped amid ongoing volatility in the bond markets due to political uncertainty in France and Germany's plans to ramp up debt issuance.



Trading later in the day may be influenced by the release of some key data, including reports on manufacturing and services sector activity in major European economies.



Across the Atlantic, investors await remarks by several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day for additional clues on the rate outlook.



In his first policy speech since joining the Fed, Governor Stephen Miran said he thinks the Fed's benchmark interest rate is far too high and should be lowered aggressively.



Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem noted he sees limited room for more rate cuts. His Cleveland counterpart Beth Hammack also called for caution in easing policy.



The Commerce Department is scheduled to release the Fed's preferred readings on consumer price inflation later this week, which could impact the outlook for rates. The reading could show inflation likely grew at a slower pace last month.



Following last week's 25-bps rate cut, the Fed is widely expected to lower rates by another quarter at each of its next two meetings in October and December.



Geopolitical tensions may also remain on investors' radar, with EU targeting Russian supplies and Ukraine intensifying its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.



Elsewhere, France and ten other countries formally recognized Palestine at a UN summit in New York amid Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.



Asian stocks were mixed, with mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets falling sharply as technology stocks retreated from a stellar rally over the past month.



Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on fears of oversupply, with Iraq's federal and Kurdish regional governments announcing a deal with oil firms to resume crude exports via Turkey.



The dollar index traded in narrow ranges, while gold held steady after climbing to a record in the previous session on Fed rate cuts and ahead of this week's Treasury auctions.



U.S. stocks edged higher overnight, with the major averages all reaching new record closing highs, as President Trump-backed newly installed Fed governor Stephen Miran dismissed fears of tariffs stoking inflation and said rates should be below 3 percent by end of year.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent as OpenAI and NVIDIA announced a landmark AI infrastructure partnership, and the White House confirmed that Oracle would be part of a consortium of investors that will control TikTok's U.S. operations. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and the Dow inched up 0.1 percent.



European stocks closed mostly lower on Monday following the Trump administration's announcement of sweeping changes to the H-1B visa regime.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX dipped half a percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.1 percent.



