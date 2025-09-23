Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:13
4,480 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

BH MACRO LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 September 2025

Name of applicant:BH Macro Ltd
Name of scheme:BH Macro Scheme 2023
Period of return:From:23 March 2025To:22 September 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:562,487 Sterling Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):-
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:562,487 Sterling Shares
Name of contact:The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

