BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23
BH MACRO LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 23 September 2025
|Name of applicant:
|BH Macro Ltd
|Name of scheme:
|BH Macro Scheme 2023
|Period of return:
|From:
|23 March 2025
|To:
|22 September 2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|562,487 Sterling Shares
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|-
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|-
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|562,487 Sterling Shares
|Name of contact:
|The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0) 1481 745001
