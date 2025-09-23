

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L), a real estate investment trust company, said on Tuesday that it has recorded good momentum for the year-to-date period, helped by the ongoing strength in occupational demand across its high-quality central London and major retail portfolios.



Citing its current strong performance, the Group said: 'As such, Landsec is firmly on track vs its guidance of c. 3-4% growth in like-for-like net rental income and c. 2-4% growth in EPRA EPS this year, before the 0.9 pence impact on this year's EPS from the disposal of QAM.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News