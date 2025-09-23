Prolifics Strengthens Global SAP Capabilities with Castaliaz Acquisition

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader with over four decades of innovation, today announced the acquisition of Castaliaz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a premier SAP Gold Partner with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA and certified delivery operations. This acquisition significantly expands Prolifics' SAP capabilities, combining Castaliaz's proven delivery expertise with Prolifics' strengths in AI, data engineering, and quality assurance to deliver unmatched value to clients in the UK and across Europe.

The move directly responds to increasing demand from UK enterprises for rapid, low-risk modernization of mission-critical systems. Castaliaz brings more than 140 SAP specialists, a strong track record of over 30 successful S/4HANA transformations, and more than 60 ongoing maintenance projects.

Unlocking a New Era of SAP Solutions

The combined strengths of Prolifics and Castaliaz deliver immediate value for industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and BFSI:

Accelerated S/4HANA Modernization: Proven blueprints and de-risked migrations deliver faster time-to-value.

Proven blueprints and de-risked migrations deliver faster time-to-value. AI-Ready SAP Estates: SAP expertise and AI capabilities enable secure pipelines powering Industry 4.0.

SAP expertise and AI capabilities enable secure pipelines powering Industry 4.0. End-to-End Transformation: Full lifecycle services ensure resilient, compliant, and auditable systems.

Full lifecycle services ensure resilient, compliant, and auditable systems. Industry-Specific Accelerators: Prebuilt tools for life sciences, chemicals, and manufacturing speed MES integration, automation, and compliance.

Leadership Perspectives

Satya Bolli, Managing Director of Prolifics, noted: "Castaliaz strengthens our ability to deliver SAP programs at scale, embedding our AI-powered testing frameworks across the full SAP lifecycle. This acquisition accelerates our global expansion plans and reinforces our commitment to delivering measurable value for clients across Europe, North America, and the Middle East."

Ivan Noronha, Co-founder and Director of Castaliaz, added: "Joining Prolifics allows us to extend our delivery excellence worldwide. Together, we will help customers modernize rapidly, from ECC to S/4HANA and RISE with SAP, while unlocking new possibilities through SAP Analytics Cloud."

This acquisition bolsters Prolifics' UK presence, adding deep SAP expertise to existing strengths in Salesforce, open-source modernization, and quality engineering.

About Prolifics

Founded in 1978, Prolifics is a global force in AI and data-driven enterprise transformation with more than 2,000 professionals across 10 locations worldwide. Serving industries including Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Retail & Manufacturing, and Energy & Utilities, Prolifics delivers tailored solutions in AI/ML, intelligent automation, hybrid cloud, and real-time analytics.

About Castaliaz

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, Castaliaz delivers complex SAP programs with end-to-end services, serving 50+ clients across industries, including notable S/4HANA transformations in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779489/Satya_Bolli_CMD_Prolifics.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779492/Prolifics_Castaliaz_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prolifics-strengthens-global-sap-capabilities-with-castaliaz-acquisition-302564131.html