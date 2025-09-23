Hitachi agrees to acquire German data and AI services firm synvert to accelerate Agentic AI and Physical AI development, driving global expansion of HMAX business

Strengthening GlobalLogic's data and consulting capabilities and expanding footprint in Europe and the Middle East

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MÜNSTER, Germany and TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") is advancing the realization of a "Harmonized Society" where environment, wellbeing, and economic growth coexist in balance. As One Hitachi, the company is strengthening its portfolio to harness domain expertise and accelerate AI-driven innovations that transform social infrastructure. The Hitachi Group has agreed to acquire synvert, a company, headquartered in Germany, as a wholly owned subsidiary of its U.S. subsidiary GlobalLogic Inc. ("GlobalLogic") from Maxburg, a leading private equity fund focusing on founder-led technology companies in the German-speaking region. This acquisition aims to accelerate the deployment of HMAX, Hitachi's solution suite advancing operational autonomy and business model innovation through Agentic and Physical AI, solving customer and societal challenges in the AI era.

synvert is a leading consulting firm in the data and AI space, delivering advanced expertise in AI-driven business design, data access and governance, integration, and operations. With a portfolio of over 200 clients, synvert helps enterprises unlock value and drive intelligent, data-powered transformation. synvert maintains advanced partnerships with leading cloud and data platform vendors, including Databricks and Snowflake, alongside major public cloud vendors (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud).

Once the acquisition is completed, synvert will complement GlobalLogic's deep capabilities in AI and digital engineering, while adding end-to-end strength across the enterprise data value chain and accelerating the development of Agentic and Physical AI. synvert's strong presence in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Middle East will help expand markets for HMAX through collaboration with Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal year ending March 2026 (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026), subject to regulatory approval.

Advancing Hitachi's AI Vision Led by the Digital Systems & Services Sector

Hitachi's Digital Systems & Services sector, leading the company's AI strategy under Lumada 3.0, is driving the evolution from Generative AI to Agentic AI-which autonomously coordinates multiple tools to perform complex tasks-and now to Physical AI, where intelligent systems interact with and control the physical world through robotics and IoT-enabled devices.

The Hitachi AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) has led the development and deployment of over 1,000 generative AI use cases, including mission-critical applications. Agentic AI is actively in use across executive, engineering, and frontline layers to enhance risk analysis, predictive maintenance, and system integrator efficiency, with over 200 global operational implementations.

Relevance of the synvert Acquisition

Customers gain immediate advantages from a platform-first architecture and industrialized MLOps, resulting in faster AI time-to-value, responsible scaling with built-in AI guardrails, and the ability to add managed services that improve resilience and reduce total cost of ownership.

As Agentic AI evolves to orchestrate intelligent decision-making and task execution across vast, dynamic datasets, a modern, enterprise-grade data foundation becomes mission-critical. synvert brings over 550 highly skilled specialists in data governance, data platform engineering, and advanced analytics-with deep expertise in data warehouse and lakehouse architectures. Their capabilities enable the seamless ingestion, management, and activation of data needed to power autonomous agents and real-time decision systems.

By integrating synvert's proven data and AI consulting strengths with GlobalLogic's VelocityAI platform and digital engineering leadership, we extend our end-to-end value across the enterprise data lifecycle-positioning Hitachi to deliver scalable, secure, and production-ready Agentic and Physical AI solutions across industries.

Comment from Jun Abe, Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems & Services Division

"Hitachi is accelerating social innovation by addressing urgent societal challenges-such as labor shortages and knowledge transfer among frontline workers in transportation, energy, gas, and railway sectors-through the advancement of its own AI-driven transformation and the delivery of its outcomes to customers. By integrating synvert's outstanding data analytics and consulting capabilities with GlobalLogic's digital engineering expertise, we will enhance competitiveness through Agentic AI and accelerate HMAX deployment. We aim to deliver digital value to all and realize a safe, secure, and sustainable Harmonized Society."

Comment from Srini Shankar, President and CEO, GlobalLogic

"Integrating synvert into GlobalLogic will play a key role in accelerating our global strategy. It will strengthen our data and consulting capabilities and expand our presence in Europe and the Middle East across industries like energy, retail, financial services, and insurance. Once the acquisition is completed, we expect to rapidly deliver innovation through end-to-end development of data-driven AI services, and accelerate efforts in Agentic and Physical AI."

Comment from André Holhozinskyj, CEO, synvert

"Joining the Hitachi Group, which has strengths in OT and products, is an ideal step in synvert's growth story. GlobalLogic's capabilities and regional strategy align well with synvert, and we believe this partnership will drive further growth. synvert's identity resonates with Hitachi's purpose-driven culture, and we look forward to what we can achieve together."

Company Overview

Company Name synvert Headquarter and

Office Headquarter: Münster, Germany

Offices: Europe, U.S., and Middle East Business Provides sustainable data value chains from strategy to analytics platform operations;

over 3,000 projects across finance, manufacturing, insurance, public sector, and energy Employees Over 550 (as of June 2025) Founded 1991 Website https://synvert.com/en-en/ CEO André Holhozinskyj (CEO)

As a private equity fund focusing on founder-led technology companies, Maxburg's successful partnership with synvert concludes with a strategic transaction with the Hitachi Group. Over the past five years, synvert has grown into one of the leading data and AI service providers in EMEA, increasing sales and profitability by a factor of eight through disciplined execution and strong leadership. The terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leading digital engineering partner that helps the world's most forward-thinking companies design and build innovative, AI-powered products, platforms, and digital experiences. Since 2000, we've been at the forefront of the digital revolution, now accelerating clients' transitions into tomorrow's AI-driven businesses by integrating experience design, complex engineering, AI, and data expertise. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through AI and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Visit us at www.globallogic.com.

About Maxburg:

Maxburg is a Munich-based private equity fund with capital commitments of more than €1bn. Maxburg is a growth investor, supporting exceptional businesses built and led by strong founders. Maxburg focusses on technology and software, business services and consumable products (B2B and B2C) sectors in the GSA region. synvert is Maxburg' s fifth exit in the technology sector after having successfully invested in Maltego, KGS, Starface and Tenado. For more information about Maxburg visit maxburg.com/en/

Media Contact

Allison Lucas

Global Head of Communications

Allison.Lucas@globallogic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779128/Hitachi_synvert_GlobalLogic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663182/Hitachi_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitachi-agrees-to-acquire-german-data-and-ai-services-firm-synvert-to-accelerate-agentic-ai-and-physical-ai-development-driving-global-expansion-of-hmax-business-302563713.html