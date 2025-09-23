

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI (TUIFF.PK) announced that it remains well-positioned to meet its fiscal year 2025 guidance at constant currency. In its August 2025 update, the company revised its expectations for underlying EBIT growth to 9%-11% year-on-year, up from the previous estimate of 7%-10%. Meanwhile, revenue was expected to grow at the lower end of the previously guided 5%-10% range.



As the Summer 2025 season concludes, overall bookings are down 2%. However, the average selling price (ASP) remains resilient, up 3%, helping to offset the impact of elevated costs. This pricing strength has provided partial mitigation against broader economic pressures.



Looking ahead to Winter 2025/26, the season has started positively, with 1.8 million bookings recorded to date. Overall bookings are 1% higher compared to the previous winter, reflecting continued demand for TUI's leisure travel offerings despite wider market challenges. The average selling price for the winter season is also trending upward, currently up 3% year-on-year.



In terms of regional performance, UK bookings are broadly in line with Winter 2024/25 levels. In Germany, TUI's other key market, momentum is building, with bookings up 1%, indicating a healthy appetite for travel among German consumers.



