

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when it grew 0.3 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was only 0.1 percent.



The overall increase in GDP was mainly attributable to investments along with positive contributions from government consumption and household spending.



Government spending growth accelerated to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent, while that of household consumption moderated to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, rebounded strongly by 1.8 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 1.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



The annual growth in GDP softened to 1.7 percent in the second quarter from 2.2 percent in the March quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of expansion was 1.5 percent.



