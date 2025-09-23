Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A3CTLE | ISIN: US45827U1097
NASDAQ
22.09.25 | 21:59
44,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
Lexsoft Systems: Intapp Selects Lexsoft as a Strategic Implementation Partner for Europe and Latin America

Lexsoft and Intapp deliver against customers' requests for product choice

LONDON and MADRID, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces the company's partnership with Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms.

Intapp has partnered with Lexsoft based on the company's deep understanding of and dominant presence in Spanish-speaking markets, combined with its deep technical expertise and proven track record of successful implementations across diverse legal technology solutions.

"Demand for Intapp's solutions continues to grow in Spanish-speaking markets," said Sebastian Hartmann, Vice President of Alliances at Intapp. "Partnering with Lexsoft - with its proven expertise and trusted reputation - helps us bring these solutions to more firms with confidence and quality."

Through this partnership, Lexsoft has significantly expanded the products it offers services for, delivering both choice and quality to customers in Europe and Latin America.

"We are thrilled to be working with Intapp, a company that delivers innovative technology solutions to the leading law firms around the world," comments Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "We are always looking to expand the technology choices we offer to customers, so that they have access to the best and most current solutions to help meet their evolving business needs."

About Lexsoft Systems
Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27017 and ISO 27001:2022 certified, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

About Intapp
Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intapp-selects-lexsoft-as-a-strategic-implementation-partner-for-europe-and-latin-america-302561446.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
