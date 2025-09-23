Bittium Oyj: Bittium Strengthens Its Expertise in Software-based Artificial Intelligence Solutions by Acquiring a Stake in MarshallAI

Bittium Corporation

Bittium Strengthens Its Expertise in Software-based Artificial Intelligence Solutions by Acquiring a Stake in MarshallAI

Bittium Corporation, Press Release on 23 September 2025

Bittium invests in software-based artificial intelligence solutions by acquiring a 24.9 percent stake in MarshallAI (Kradient Intelligence Oy) through a directed share issue. MarshallAI is a Finnish pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, with a product and solution portfolio focused on AI-based signal processing for the needs of defense and industry. This growth investment supports Bittium's strategy and strengthens its capabilities in software-driven, AI-based solutions across all business areas, with a particular emphasis on defense and security technology.

Bittium and MarshallAI have also entered into a cooperation agreement through which the companies will jointly develop AI-based solutions for Bittium's product families. According to the agreement, Bittium will license MarshallAI's AI tool, which enables the agile development of new additional solutions to create business opportunities and customer value within Bittium's customer base. The partnership with MarshallAI significantly strengthens Bittium's AI roadmap and offering, covering all three of Bittium's Business Segments: Defense & Security, Medical, and Engineering Services. As part of the agreement, Bittium will support MarshallAI in commercializing its products and services and gaining broader visibility, especially in the defense technology sector.

"Our mission is to deliver advanced communication solutions for the diverse needs of the defense industry, as well as highly secure mobile devices and solutions for the governments and authorities. In collaboration with MarshallAI, we can develop secure and efficient AI solutions and additional services, particularly for Bittium's tactical communication solutions," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium's Defense & Security Business Segment.

A large part of technical solutions utilizing AI is based on cloud services, high computing power requirements, and slow iteration cycles dictated by third parties. Dependency on the cloud is particularly challenging for systems that aim to operate within closed networks, adapt quickly to unforeseen situations, and provide new capabilities based on rapid iteration cycles. The significance of embedded AI in devices is increasing in tactical communications for the defense industry and in secure mobile devices, as it enhances operational efficiency and resilience in complex military environments.

"We are excited about the collaboration with Bittium and the deepening of our partnership through growth financing. Bittium's investment supports our growth goals and the commercialization of our solutions, especially in the defense sector, where Bittium has extensive experience. By combining our strong know-how in deep learning and signal processing with Bittium's broad industry expertise, we can offer our customers even more advanced AI solutions," says Marcus Nordström, CEO of MarshallAI.

MarshallAI's current owners and company management will remain significant shareholders even after Bittium's investment. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.



Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

MarshallAI

We are a Finnish pioneer in AI-based signal processing, offering unique software solutions, ready-made applications, and AI consulting for defense and security authorities as well as the manufacturing industry. Developed since 2017, the Agile Focused Signal Analysis software (AFSA) enables users to automate the analysis of images, audio, or radio spectrum based on their own expertise-without programming or AI skills. Our technology is used to enhance the performance of the defense sector, streamline the operations of security agencies, and improve quality control and process automation in manufacturing. In addition, we license the AFSA software to service providers in various industries, who use it to create new solutions for other customer segments. www.marshallai.com