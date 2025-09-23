

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased further in August to the highest level in two-and-a-half years, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.5 percent in August, up from 5.4 percent in July. Further, this was the highest rate since February 2023, when it was 5.6 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 856,300 in August from 830,800 in July.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 111,600 in August from 105,300 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News