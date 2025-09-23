LSEG and Databricks Partner to Bring AI-Ready Financial Data Natively to Databricks for Analytics, AI Apps and Agents

With Databricks Agent Bricks, financial teams can build governed AI agents on their enterprise data and LSEG's industry-leading data



LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LSEG and Databricks today announced a strategic partnership to deliver LSEG's industry-leading data natively in Databricks via Delta Sharing. The partnership will launch with Lipper Fund Data & Analytics and Cross Asset Analytics (incl. Historical Analytics), with extensive additional trusted data, including Pricing, Reference Data, Models (incl. Starmine), Fundamentals, Estimates, Economics and Tick History to follow, expanding the breadth of AI-ready data available. Customers can rapidly build and deploy AI agents on their enterprise data and LSEG's data for real-time investment analytics, risk management, and trading workflows using Databricks Agent Bricks .

The Need for Unified Data for Financial Intelligence

Financial services teams struggle to keep pace with dynamic markets due to outdated, batch-based data delivery that is slow, costly and manual - leaving them a step behind the market. Analysts and data scientists often spend more time wrangling and integrating data than building the models needed to respond to fast-changing market conditions.

Together, Databricks and LSEG enable enterprises to unify financial data to power analytics, AI apps and agents. From portfolio and risk management to forecasting and client reporting, the partnership helps teams make smarter decisions, innovate faster, and maintain a competitive edge. All datasets will be discoverable on Databricks Marketplace via Delta Sharing, Databricks' open source approach for securely sharing live data and AI assets across platforms.

Agent Bricks: Empowering Real-Time Financial AI

Using Agent Bricks on Databricks, financial teams can combine raw tick history or reference data with their enterprise data to launch production agents for investment analytics, risk management, and trading workflows in days instead of months. These agents come with built-in, auto-optimized accuracy, governance, and cost efficiency. For example, global banks can use Agent Bricks to combine transaction and client data with market and reference data, rapidly surfacing investment opportunities and portfolio risks in natural language, running scenario forecasts, detecting anomalous trading, and auto-generating compliance reports in real time.

"Customers tell us they have an insatiable appetite for high-quality, AI-ready data to accelerate their analytics and AI workloads," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "Together, LSEG and Databricks can now empower financial institutions to quickly build AI agents that use LSEG's data to automate tasks, analyze trends and provide real-time, actionable insights. By leveraging Delta Sharing, teams can access and integrate live financial data without complex pipelines or vendor lock-in. This gives them a simple, secure way to go from raw data to smarter decisions about investments, risk and trading in just days."

"This partnership with Databricks marks an important step in bringing LSEG's trusted data to where customers need it most," said Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics & AI, LSEG. "By adding our industry-leading datasets to Databricks Marketplace, we are empowering financial institutions to unlock new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and compliance. It highlights our drive to integrate with the platforms and workflows clients use most, helping them unlock value."

Key Use Cases Unlocked by the Databricks + LSEG Partnership

Investment Analytics : Powering market intelligence, backtesting, and portfolio optimization to deliver smarter AI-driven investment strategies.

: Powering market intelligence, backtesting, and portfolio optimization to deliver smarter AI-driven investment strategies. Trade Analytics : Enabling real-time market analysis, transaction cost analysis (TCA), predictive forecasting, and algorithmic trading to enhance intraday decision-making.

: Enabling real-time market analysis, transaction cost analysis (TCA), predictive forecasting, and algorithmic trading to enhance intraday decision-making. Risk Management: Unifying and strengthening market, credit and counterparty risk oversight by enabling AI-driven surveillance, exposure monitoring and real-time compliance across the front-to-back office.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide - including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.?LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709319/DATABRICKS__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lseg-and-databricks-partner-to-bring-ai-ready-financial-data-natively-to-databricks-for-analytics-ai-apps-and-agents-302563811.html