U.S. Global Investors, Inc.: U.S. Global Investors Maintains Monthly Dividends as Its GOAU Gold Mining ETF Hits a New Record High

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) ("the Company"), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2025 and continuing through December 2025. The record dates are October 14, November 10 and December 15, and the payment dates will be October 27, November 24 and December 29.

Based on the September 15, 2025, closing price of $2.48, this monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.63%.

Gold and Miners Are Shining in 2025

Gold has been on a historic run in 2025, setting repeated new all-time highs and exceeding its previous inflation-adjusted record, set in 1980. Central bank buying, sticky inflation and global political uncertainty have fueled demand for the precious metal as a store of value.

Frank Holmes, the Company's CEO and Chief Investment Officer, comments on the opportunity for gold miners:

"In my 40+ years in capital markets, I've rarely seen an environment this strong for gold mining companies. With average all-in sustaining costs (AISC) hovering around $1,500 per ounce and spot prices more than double that, miners are enjoying extraordinary margins. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index recently hit all-time highs, with many producers and mid-tier names posting triple-digit year-to-date gains. We believe this has made gold miners one of the most compelling stories in today's markets, particularly against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and heightened political risk."

GOAU at an All-Time High

For investors seeking targeted exposure to this trend, the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU) offers a rules-based approach. GOAU blends traditional gold producers with royalty and streaming companies-businesses the Company considers the "smart money" of the mining sector because they capture commodity upside without the full risks of mining operations.

"I'm pleased to share that GOAU hit a new record intraday high of $37.75 per share on Friday, September 19, approximately double the price since the start of 2025," says Mr. Holmes. "Investors appear to be betting that the Federal Reserve is ready to start lowering interest rates, which historically has favored gold prices."

As of June 30, 2025, GOAU held 29 companies with a weighted average market cap of $10.9 billion, including top royalty names like Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada. By combining Smart Beta 2.0 screening with disciplined construction, the ETF seeks to capture the upside of rising gold prices while focusing on well-managed firms with sustainable profitability.

We invite investors to learn more at www.usglobaletfs.com.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

# # #

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors' Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company, and general business conditions.

Please carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for GOAU by clicking here. Read it carefully before investing.

Total Annualized Returns as of 6/30/2025:

Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Since Inception (6/27/2017) Gross Expense Ratio U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NAV) 56.93% 9.65% n/a 13.55% 0.60% U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (Market Value) 57.66% 9.62% n/a 13.59% 0.60%

Performance data quoted above is historical. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. For a portion of periods, the fund had expense limitations, without which returns would have been lower. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance does not include the effect of any direct fees described in the fund's prospectus which, if applicable, would lower your total returns. Performance quoted for periods of one year or less is cumulative and not annualized. Obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end at www.usfunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, it may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate a larger portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than those of larger, more established companies.

Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Investments in gold, precious metals and minerals are subject to significant short-term price fluctuations and geopolitical, economic and regulatory risks. We believe these sectors are best limited to 5%-10% of a portfolio.

The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the largest publicly traded companies worldwide involved primarily in gold mining, with a smaller, but still significant, silver mining component.

Smart Beta 2.0 is an investment approach that combines the broad diversification and low cost of passive indexing with the factor-based insights and selectivity of active management strategies.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is a metric used primarily by gold mining companies to represent the total cost of producing a unit of gold, including operating costs, sustaining capital expenditures, and other related expenses necessary to maintain current production levels. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

Fund holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time. Click here to view fund holdings for GOAU.

GOAU is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

[1] Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.