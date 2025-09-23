Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Identifies New Porphyry Copper System Below Hank Gold-Silver Deposits at Hwy 37 Project, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new porphyry copper system below the Hank epithermal gold-silver system at the HWY-37 project. Additionally, the program at HWY 37 is complete for the 2025 exploration program and crews have been demobilized from site. The 849 km2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

HW-25-011 Highlights:

Identification of a new porphyry copper system below the Hank epithermal gold - silver deposits. The redrill of the Lower Hank Porphyry target (HW-25-011) intercepted a new porphyry copper system over 429 meters (m). This intercept is significant as it demonstrates the potential for a large porphyry copper-gold system nested below the broad Hank epithermal gold-silver system (Figures 1-3). The gold-silver mineralization observed at surface at Hank is considered to be related to the alteration and mineralization observed in HW-25-011. Alteration and mineralization observed in HW-25-011 is interpreted to be in a proximal position, on the margins of a conceptual porphyry core.



Figure 1: Hank Porphyry Target Plan View

Summary of HW-25-011 & The Hank Porphyry Target

The planned depth of HW-25-011 was 650 m, however, it was extended to a final depth of 959 m based on observations of the drill core and to collect targeting data for follow-up drilling in 2026. Porphyry style alteration and mineralization was first observed at 530 m downhole depth and continued over 429 m with the end of hole (959 m) bottoming in copper mineralization.

Additional induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey data collected in 2025 helped to further refine the compelling geophysical signature of this target. High chargeability domains (30-70 mV/V) flank a broad domain of moderate to high chargeability (20-30 mV/V) in this area (Figure 2). This is interpreted to represent a pyrite-dominant shell lateral to a copper-sulfide dominant core. IP resistivity also shows a broad resistive feature that is interpreted to represent a resistive porphyry intrusive core surrounded by conductive clay alteration (Figure 3). Airborne magnetics show a broad 1800 m x 900 m magnetic feature that could be mapping porphyry alteration (Figure 1).

These results and observations are significant in that they validate Kingfisher's exploration model and demonstrate the potential for the Hank area to host a large-scale porphyry copper gold deposit.

Dustin Perry, CEO, states "This initial drill test below the extensive Hank epithermal Au-Ag system encountered a new porphyry copper system. This targeting success is a major advancement in confirming our exploration hypothesis that a large porphyry copper-gold system is responsible for the broad epithermal Au-Ag mineralization at Hank on surface. Our long-standing belief has been that the Hank alteration footprint was caused by either a cluster of Williams-style porphyry systems or that a larger porphyry system is located directly underneath it. This single drill hole appears to have glanced the side of robust new system."

Figure 2: Hank Porphyry Target IP Chargeability

Figure 3: Hank Porphyry Target IP Resistivity

Alteration observed in HW-25-011 is consistent with what is typically observed at the flanks of a porphyry copper-gold system. Visual observations of drill core show widespread multigenerational porphyry-style veins and disseminated mineralization with pyrite greater than chalcopyrite ± molybdenite throughout the intercept. Prior to this drill hole, historical drilling at Hank had not identified porphyry style mineralization (disseminated and porphyry vein hosted chalcopyrite) or zoned porphyry alteration.

Three domains of interest were intersected in the hole:

0 - 530 m: Distal low temperature alteration quartz-carbonate veins and disseminated pyrite, elevated lead and zinc. 530 - 900 m: Proximal position porphyry alteration with quartz-chlorite-sericite-+/-epidote-pyrite in basalt. Pyrite to chalcopyrite ratios very high - chalcopyrite elevated in higher quartz stockwork domains (Figures 4-6). 890 - 969 m: Proximal position porphyry alteration with chalcopyrite:pyrite ratios increasing and early K-feldspar-magnetite veins appear within the broad quartz-chlorite pyrite-chalcopyrite±molybdenite alteration reflecting a vector to a heat source or core system (Figures 7-9).

Figure 4: HW-25-011 588.4 m

Multi-stage veins with early stringers of magnetite (Mt), K-feldspar (Kf) and chalcopyrite (Cpy) overprinted by high density quartz (Qz), pyrite (Py), and chalcopyrite (Cpy) stockwork with chlorite (Chl) alteration replacement of magnetite.

Figure 5: HW-25-011 632 m

Early stringers of magnetite (Mt), K-feldspar (Kf), and chalcopyrite (Cpy) cut by stockwork of quartz (Qz), pyrite (Py), chalcopyrite (Cpy) and magnetite altered to chlorite (Chl) in halo

Figure 6: HW-25-011 646 m

High density sheeted quartz veins (Qz) with pyrite (Py), chalcopyrite (Cpy) and chlorite (Chl)

Figure 7: HW-25-011 894 m

Alteration to K-feldspar (Kf), quartz (Qz), magnetite (Mt) and chlorite (Chl) with chalcopyrite (Cpy) and pyrite (Py)

Figure 8: HW-25-011 923 m

Stockwork of quartz, pyrite and chalcopyrite (Qz-Py-Cpy) with halo alteration of magnetite and chlorite (Mt-Chl) overprinted by veins of quartz and molybdenite (Qz-Mo) with sericite (Ser) halos

Figure 9: HW-25-011 953.4 m

Quartz (Qz), chlorite (Chl), and magnetite (Mt) alteration with chalcopyrite (Cpy) and molybdenite (Mo) disseminated near veins and replacing early epidote

Hole HW-25-009 Summary

HW-25-009 was completed since the last release. It targeted the root area to the southwest Williams deposit. The hole started and continued in flanking alteration and mineralization until end of hole. The flanking alteration observed is K-feldspar-epidote-magnetite and high pyrite: chalcopyrite ratios - for the full length of the hole (Figure 10). The hole was terminated at 761 m which is ahead of 800 m target depth as it was determined it would not intersect the projected higher grade potassic alteration target.

Figure 10: HW-25-009

Late chalcopyrite-pyrite veins within intense phyllic alteration

Summary of Work Completed at HWY 37:

Crews and equipment have been demobilized from site.

Drilling was completed on September 7 th , totalling 7,630 m All holes have been logged; samples have been cut and sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay

84 person days of mapping

>750 soil samples

>650 surface rocks samples

30.7 line-km of IP geophysics

1,750 line-km (covering ~319 km 2 ) of airborne Mobile Magnetotellurics (MMT) geophysical survey

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey covering 256 km2

Table 1.Summary of Diamond Drill Holes HWY 37 Project - 2025

