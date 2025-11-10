Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Metals Reports 110 Meters of 0.47 g/t Gold in ~500 m step-out at Hank and Extends Gold in Soil Anomaly at Hank on the HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from the 2025 exploration and drilling program at the HWY 37 Project. The 933 km2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Results have been received for an additional four diamond drill holes and soil samples from the 2025 program. Diamond drill hole HW-25-006 returned the longest gold intercepts ever at the Upper Hank epithermal system. The drill hole cut 110.0 m1 of 0.47 g/t Au (Figure 1, 2 & 3). This hole collared approximately 500 m to the southeast of the historical non-43-101 compliant mineral resource within the Pit area (0.22 MT of 4.4 g/t Au at West Pit and 0.22 MT of 2.4 g/t Au at East Pit)2. This drill hole demonstrates high potential for lateral and vertical expansion of a near surface bulk tonnage disseminated gold system. A 500 m gap in drilling to northwest at Pit deposit, 600 m gap in drilling to west, two shallow intercepts to south, and untested eastern domains points to significant growth potential.

Soil samples to the north of Hank have extended the gold-in-soils anomaly to the northeast by 1,100 m with samples up to 1732.3 ppb (1.73 g/t) Au (Figure 7). Results from the Williams porphyry system in drill hole HW-25-001 also returned values of 548.1 m of 0.31 g/t AuEq3 including a 124.2 m of 0.43 g/t AuEq. This hole was drilled on the northwestern margin of the Williams deposit (Figure 4).

Highlights from this release include:

HW-25-006 (Hank) : 241.0 m of 0.28 g/t Au from 192.0 m Including 110.0 m at 0.47 g/t Au from 197.0 m

HW25-001 (Williams): 548.1 m of 0.31 g/t AuEq or 0.34% CuEq 3 from 294.0 m Including 124.2 m of 0.43 g/t AuEq or 0.47% CuEq from 426.6 m

Soils: Expansion of the gold in soil anomaly by approximately 1,100 m to the northeast, with samples up to 1732.3 ppb (1.73 g/t) Au.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher, states "Hole 6 represents a significant advancement for the Hank area of the HWY 37 Project. Together with our enhanced geological understanding of the area, this drill hole demonstrates a significant increase in scale of a shallow bulk-tonnage gold system at Hank. The result from hole 6 combined with our incipient porphyry discovery in hole 114 shows that there is potential for a large near surface gold system situated above a large porphyry Cu-Au target, both within close proximity to highway and power. Extending the already large Hank gold-in-soil anomaly by over 1 km to the northeast further reinforces the impressive scale of the mineral system we are exploring."

1 True widths of the reported mineralized interval have not been determined.

2 Historical resource is not 43-101 compliant. Reference: Prospectus, Lac Minerals Ltd, July 7, 1987

3 Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed therefore recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver. The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: AuEq = gold (g/t) + (copper (%) x 0.9143) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0100). The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109) Differences may occur due to rounding.

4 See news release dated September 23, 2025, on www.kingfishermetals.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1. Drill Results from this Release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) HW-25-001 249.0 797.1 548.1 0.14 0.16 1.8 0.34 0.31 incl. 426.6 550.8 124.2 0.18 0.23 3.0 0.47 0.43 HW-25-002 118.0 124.0 6.0 0.01 0.48 1.1 - 0.50 and 201.0 217.0 16.0 0.01 0.26 2.3 - 0.29 and 233.0 247.0 14.0 0.02 0.27 2.0 - 0.32 and 405.0 415.0 10.0 0.01 0.45 1.4 - 0.47 HW-25-003 101.7 108.0 6.3 0.01 0.50 5.0 - 0.56 and 160.0 164.0 4.0 0.01 0.77 8.6 - 0.87 and 487.5 488.4 0.9 0.01 1.68 33.9 - 2.02 and 504.0 510.0 6.0 0.03 0.34 4.2 0.41 HW-25-006 192.0 433.0 241.0 - 0.28 - - - incl. 197.0 307.0 110.0 - 0.47 - - -

Note: Kingfisher has only received fire assay (Au) results from HW-25-006. Multi-element 4 acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS are still outstanding.

Figure 1 Plan View Historical and 2025 Drillhole Locations

HW-25-006 (Hank) Summary

Hole HW-25-006 was collared approximately 500 m to the southeast of the historical non-43-101 compliant mineral resource within the Pit area (0.22 MT at 4.4 g/t Au at West Pit and 0.22 MT @ 2.4 g/t Au at East Pit). This drill hole returned 110.0 m of 0.47 g/t Au5 within a broader zone of 241.0 m of 0.28 g/t Au (Figures 2 & 3). These findings indicate potential for expanding a near-surface bulk tonnage gold system both laterally and vertically. The results of HW-25-006, combined with significant spacing between historical drill holes open a large search space for the Kingfisher Exploration Team to target in future exploration programs. Historical drilling within this near surface gold zone was primarly designed to test gold soil anomalies with minimal focus on testing higher-grade structural corridors within the prospective area. Integrating the recently completed LiDAR survey into our 3D geology model will strengthen targeting of higher-grade ore shoots and feeders to the lower grade disseminated gold system.

HW-25-006 was the first drill test by Kingfisher into the large-scale lithocap identified at Hank. The drill passed through a previously mapped pyrite-rich diatreme breccia body at surface, host to sooty pyrite-cement breccias (5-10% pyrite) which carry the gold intercept. These pyrite-rich units were also found to host traces of molybdenite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena, and elevated cobalt mineralization as identifed visually and with pXRF. The pyrite alteration and veins extend the known hydrothermal system deeper than previously mapped or drilled, with interpretation of the data continuing to determine the full potential of the Hank system. The pyrite explains the IP chargeability anomaly, suggesting strong future potential for targeting porphyry and precious metal systems, pending full assay results (only fire-assay Au results received to date for HW-25-006).

5 Note: Kingfisher has only received fire assay (Au) results from HW-25-006. Multi-element 4-acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS are still outstanding.

Figure 2: Upper Hank map showing location of HW-25-006 relative to historical drilling.

Figure 3: Annotated cross-section of drill hole HW-25-006

HW-25-001 (Williams) Summary

HW-25-001 was completed upslope and west of the mineralized porphyry at Williams that crops out at surface. It was drilled steeply to the east at 119o azimuth and -80o dip. The drill hole was designed to test the potassic core of the Williams porphyry system at depth, unfortunately it deviated more that 40 degrees on azimuth which was significantly more than expected and resulted in testing the flank of the system instead of the intended target. Despite this, HW-25-001 intersected potassic alteration overprinted by phyllic alteration and returned 548.1 m of 0.31 g/t AuEq or 0.34% CuEq including 124.2 m of 0.43 g/t AuEq or 0.47 % CuEq (Figures 4 & 5). This was the first drill test into Williams by Kingfisher, and it identified two distinct porphyry intrusive phases at Williams, enhancing Kingfisher's understanding of the mineralized system and enabled more precise targeting of the younger, more productive intrusive phase.

Figure 4: Plan view showing location of drill hole HW-25-001, 002 & 003 and section lines.

Figure 5: Annotated cross-section showing HW-25-001. Section is showing a 150m wide viewing window

HW-25-002 & 003

HW-25-002 and HW-25-003 were drilled to the northwest of the Hank epithermal system and returned short intervals of gold and silver mineralization with up to 10 m of 0.45 g/t gold and 1.4 g/t silver and 4 m of 0.77 g/t gold with 8.6 g/t silver respectively (Figures 1 & 6). These results demonstrate potential for identifying further mineralized systems to the north of Hank. These holes were targeting shallow chargeability anomalies linked to the Williams porphyry at depth. Hole HW-25-003 showed intense quartz-sericite-pyrite-carbonate alteration in the top 250 m interpreted to be a porphyry-flanking alteration assemblage. This hole validates the potential location and scale of the Kaip porphyry target, ~450 m to the southwest. Both holes intersected a polyphase diatreme breccia, interpreted to be emplaced before Williams' mineralization. Diatreme breccias often precede or follow porphyry Cu-Au deposit formation. Mapping and drill data from the Williams porphyry area suggest potential for porphyry Cu-Au at the margins of this diatreme. These observations elevate the prospectivity of other targets areas located to the south of these holes and the deep chargeability anomaly remains unresolved.

Figure 6: Annotated cross-section showing drill holes HW-25-002 and 003.

Soil Sampling Summary

Results from the 793 soils samples taken during the 2025 season have been received. The program was a combination of expanding coverage in prospective areas, as well as infill in areas where historical samples were not analyzed for a full assay suite of elements (Figures 7 & 8).

Highlights from the soil sampling program include a sample as high at 1.73 g/t (1732.3 ppb) Au collected on the northeastern edge of the historical Hank soil grid, expanding the gold in soil anomaly to the northeast. There is also a soil sample collected below the Cliff porphyry with 633 ppm Cu, 0.596 g/t (596 ppb) Au,58.63 g/t Ag, & 235 ppm Mo in an area of no drilling (Figure 7). Kingfisher believes that these soil sample results will help define additional targets at the HWY-37 project for future exploration programs.

Figure 7: Plan map showing location and gold values of new 2025 soil samples relative to historical work.

Figure 8: Plan map showing location and copper values of new 2025 soil samples relative to historical work.

New Staking - Eastern HWY 37 Project

Kingfisher has staked an additional 84.4 km2 of mineral tenure adjacent and to the east of the HWY 37 Project (Figure 9). With the addition of these mineral tenures, the HWY 37 Project now covers an area of 933.33 km2. This new tenure covers land that is immediately adjacent to the Highway 37 and the Northwest Transmission Line.

Figure 9: Newly staked claims on HWY-37 project.

Outstanding Results

Kingfisher is still awaiting assays for diamond drill holes HW-25-008, HW-25-009, HW-25-010 and HW-25-011. It is unknown when these assay results will be received. Turn-around-times at the laboratory have been longer than expected. Kingfisher will release the data as soon as possible after receipt.

The Company is also waiting on final IP and airborne EM (MMT) geophysical datasets as finalized geological mapping data collected during the 2025 field program. Results of these surveys will be released once received and interpreted.

Furthermore, the Company has been notified by the Association of Mineral Exploration BC (AMEBC) that is has been accepted to present drill core from HWY 37 on January 26th and 27th 2026 at the AMEBC Roundup Core shack in Vancouver. Drill core from Williams as well as the new Hank porphyry system (HW-25-011) will be on display for the public to view.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Drilling on site at the HWY 37 Project was supervised by on-site Kingfisher personnel who implemented a full QAQC program using coarse blanks, pulp blanks, standards, and duplicates inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site using tamper proof seals with unique identifiers. The samples were sent to the BV lab in Vancouver, British Columbia. BV's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. Diamond drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of BV's MA200 process for low level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS) and MA 370 process for higher level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES). Gold assaying was completed using FA430, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. If applicable, base metal overlimits were finalized with titration, and gold overlimits completed with a gravimetric finish. Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

Table 2. Drill results from this release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) HW-25-001 249.0 797.1 548.1 0.14 0.16 1.8 0.34 0.31 incl. 426.6 550.8 124.2 0.18 0.23 3.0 0.47 0.43 HW-25-002 118.0 124.0 6.0 0.01 0.48 1.1 - 0.50 and 201.0 217.0 16.0 0.01 0.26 2.3 - 0.29 and 233.0 247.0 14.0 0.02 0.27 2.0 - 0.32 and 405.0 415.0 10.0 0.01 0.45 1.4 - 0.47 HW-25-003 101.7 108.0 6.3 0.01 0.50 5.0 - 0.56 and 160.0 164.0 4.0 0.01 0.77 8.6 - 0.87 and 487.5 488.4 0.9 0.01 1.68 33.9 - 2.02 and 504.0 510.0 6.0 0.03 0.34 4.2 0.41 HW-25-004 328.1 885.9 557.8 0.29 0.30 1.6 0.64 0.58 incl. 328.1 562.5 234.4 0.44 0.49 2.3 1.00 0.91 HW-25-005 Hole abandoned - HW-25-006 is the redrill HW-25-006 192.0 433.0 241.0 - 0.28 - - - incl. 197.0 307.0 110.0 - 0.47 - - - HW-25-007 Hole abandoned - HW-25-011 is the redrill HW-25-008 Results Pending HW-25-009 Results Pending HW-25-010 Results Pending HW-25-011 Results Pending

Note: Kingfisher has only received fire assay (Au) results from HW-25-006. Multi-element 4-acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS are still outstanding.

Table 3. Collar location and orientation of 2025 Drilling

Hole ID Easting (mE) North (mN) Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Final Depth (m) UTM NAD83 Zone 09 HW-25-001 409395 6344077 119 -80 803 HW-25-002 409769 6343628 292 -85 550 HW-25-003 410086 6343432 286 -68 668 HW-25-004 409510 6344131 169 -75 886 HW-25-005 410475 6341586 295 -76 282 HW-25-006 410475 6341586 295 -77 839 HW-25-007 408790 6342028 110 -65 192 HW-25-008 409415 6343882 027 -73 893 HW-25-009 409586 6343818 255 -82 761 HW-25-010 409419 6343879 075 -84 797 HW-25-011 408790 6342028 111 -65 959

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties and Golden Ridge Resources) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 933 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 88,927,226 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-metals-reports-110-meters-of-0.47-g%2ft-gold-in-500-m-step-out-at-hank-a-1099377