BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23
DOCUMENT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
- Condensed Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2025
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
23 September 2025
