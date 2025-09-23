Anzeige
Zoomlion Extends "Love Changes Destiny" Program into 23rd Year, Driving Global Community Development

Company donates over US$ 280,000 in 2025, with total contributions surpassing US$5.3 million

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent International Day of Charity, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to social responsibility by donating RMB 2 million (approx. US$ 280,000) to this year's "Love Changes Destiny" scholarship initiative.

Since its launch in 2003, the program has continued for 23 consecutive years, with cumulative donations now exceeding RMB 38 million (approx. US$5.3 million), providing vital support for hundreds of thousands of students to pursue their education. This enduring effort highlights Zoomlion's responsibility in its home market while also reflecting the company's broader commitment to community development across the globe.

The 2025 "Love Changes Destiny" ceremony was held in Changsha, bringing together government, charity, and business representatives to support students in need. Attendees heard stories from beneficiaries who shared how the program inspired them to persevere and contribute back to society. Zoomlion also contributed an additional RMB 800,000 through the Hunan Charity Federation to assist students from ethnic minority backgrounds in rural regions, reinforcing its focus on inclusive development.

Over more than two decades, the program has raised billions of yuan and helped support nearly 255,000 students, with Zoomlion recognized as a key contributor and recipient of major national charity awards.

Zoomlion's dedication to social responsibility extends well beyond China's borders. In Vietnam, the company supported post-disaster recovery in Bac Ha County following Typhoon Yagi in 2024 by donating essential supplies and helping rebuild infrastructure for highland villages. In the Philippines, its local subsidiary recently organized a charity event at the Rehoboth Sampaloc orphanage in Rizal Province, delivering food, baby care items, and toys for 27 children. The company has also participated in agricultural cooperation projects in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, and the Dominican Republic, providing equipment and training to support modernization and sustainable development.

Zoomlion combines local action with global responsibility, linking its growth as a leading equipment manufacturer with long-term contributions to education, disaster relief, and agricultural advancement. As the company expands its global footprint, it remains committed to initiatives that foster community resilience and sustainable development, demonstrating that corporate responsibility and global citizenship are central to its long-term vision.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-extends-love-changes-destiny-program-into-23rd-year-driving-global-community-development-302564285.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
