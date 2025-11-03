Zoomlion to Showcase High-End Green and Smart Agricultural Machinery at AGRITECHNICA 2025

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is set to debut a lineup of high-end green and smart agricultural machinery at AGRITECHNICA 2025, the world's largest agricultural technology exhibition, opening Nov. 9 in Hanover. The Chinese equipment leader will present nine advanced models, including hybrid tractors and harvesters designed for the European market.

On October 29, Zoomlion's new-generation machines, coated in its signature "Aurora Green", rolled into the Hanover Exhibition Center, making the company one of the first exhibitors to begin setup in Hall 5. Towering nearly four meters tall, the equipment signals Zoomlion's dedication to engineering excellence and sustainable innovation.

Zoomlion's 2025 showcase is anchored by three strategic pillars: new energy, new technology, and a revitalized global brand.

Leading the display are its new energy agricultural machines, custom-built for European farming practices and environmental standards. These machines feature optimized power output, energy efficiency, and improved operator comfort, which are key priorities for modern agricultural operations.

A major highlight will be Zoomlion's proprietary HIDD platform, an integrated hybrid power system driven by eight core technologies. The architecture forms the foundation of the company's next-generation smart farm machinery, enhancing efficiency, automation, and connectivity.

Zoomlion will also highlight the achievements of RABE, its German subsidiary with over 100 years of experience in tillage, seeding, and fertilization. Since being acquired in 2020, RABE has combined its engineering heritage with Zoomlion's global R&D and manufacturing capabilities to deliver tailored solutions for the European market.

From Nov. 9-15, Zoomlion welcomes visitors, partners, and industry professionals to Stand D37 in Hall 5 to explore its latest innovations firsthand and join the conversation on sustainable, intelligent agriculture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811500/Zoomlion_sets_exhibition_area_Hall_5_AGRITECHNICA_2025_Hanover_Exhibition.jpg

